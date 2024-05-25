Delhi CM Kejriwal Casts Vote With Family, Says Have Voted Against Dictatorship

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his immediate kin on Saturday cast their votes for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Election at a polling booth here.

Kejriwal and his family members also showed their inked fingers after exercising their franchise. After casting his vote, Arvind Kejriwal said he had voted to end unemployment and inflation.

"My father, wife (Sunita Kejriwal), children and I have voted. My mother could not come because she is not well. I have voted against dictatorship, inflation and unemployment,” he said. "I appeal to people to come out and vote," he told the reporters.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi cast her vote in the sixth phase of the general elections and alleged that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, held a meeting with Delhi Police to slow down the voting process in areas which are strongholds of the INDIA bloc.

INDIA bloc parties AAP and Congress had a pre-poll arrangement in the national capital. "We have received official information that last evening, LG had called a meeting of Delhi Police officials and instructions were given to Delhi Police that in all the areas which are strongholds of the INDIA alliance, voting should be slowed down in those areas. If this happens then it will be a violation of free and fair elections. So we hope that the Election Commission (of India) will take cognizance of this," Atishi alleged.

All seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the capital city of Delhi are undergoing polls on Saturday. These constituencies are New Delhi, North East Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk.

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections began on Saturday morning across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray.

