Delhi CM Gupta Meets R K Puram Residents Ahead Of Budget Announcement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday interacted with the residents of Bhanwar Singh Camp and Nepali Camp in the R K Puram area as part of her public meets for the upcoming Developed Delhi budget.

Gupta heard the residents' concerns, such as irregular water supply, poor sanitation, and bad roads, and directed officials to take immediate action against them, an official statement from the CM office said. Women complained about the rise in drug addiction in the area and the closure of public toilets.

Gupta instructed the local police to take strict action against the drug trade in the area and said she would meet the Delhi Police Commissioner to discuss the matter.