Delhi CM Gupta Meets R K Puram Residents Ahead Of Budget Announcement

Rekha Gupta interacted with the residents of Bhanwar Singh Camp and Nepali Camp as part of her public meets for the upcoming Developed Delhi budget.

File photo of Rekha Gupta (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 9, 2025, 10:16 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday interacted with the residents of Bhanwar Singh Camp and Nepali Camp in the R K Puram area as part of her public meets for the upcoming Developed Delhi budget.

Gupta heard the residents' concerns, such as irregular water supply, poor sanitation, and bad roads, and directed officials to take immediate action against them, an official statement from the CM office said. Women complained about the rise in drug addiction in the area and the closure of public toilets.

Gupta instructed the local police to take strict action against the drug trade in the area and said she would meet the Delhi Police Commissioner to discuss the matter.

According to the statement, women thanked the CM for approving the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, a scheme under which women are supposed to get Rs 2,500 per month.

During her visit, Gupta was accompanied by MP Bansuri Swaraj and local MLA Anil Sharma. The newly elected BJP government in Delhi is set to present its first annual budget between March 24 and 26.

