Delhi CM, BJP MLAs Go To LG Office Jointly To Submit Cabinet Note On Bus Marshals

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who was accompanied by AAP and BJP MLAs, on Saturday went to Lt Governor VK Saxena's office to submit a note on the issue of reinstatement of bus marshals and get his approval on it. Earlier, the note was passed in a meeting of the cabinet.

BJP MLAs met Atishi over the issue of reinstatement of bus marshals and the chief minister appealed to them to join a delegation that will submit the note to the LG for his approval.

In a video, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the cabinet unanimously passed the note. It was taken to the LG office by the CM, MLAs of AAP and BJP for approval of Saxena's nod.

Over 10,000 civil defence volunteers deployed as marshals in public transport buses were removed last year after an objection was raised by the directorate of civil defence that they are meant for disaster management duties.