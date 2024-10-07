ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi CM Atishi To Move To 6, Flagstaff Road Bungalow Today

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will shift to the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow on Monday, days after her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal vacated it and moved to a new address in Lutyens' Delhi, officials said.

The shifting of the chief minister's personal effects and other belongings is underway, they said. Atishi was earlier allotted the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road after she was appointed a minister in the Kejriwal government last year.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal, who resigned as chief minister in September, vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines last Friday.