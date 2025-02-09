Atishi Resigns As Delhi CM Day After BJP Ended AAP's Dominance: Who Will Be The New Chief Minister?

New Delhi: Outgoing Delhi CM Atishi submitted her resignation to Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday, a day after BJP handed AAP a massive defeat in Delhi assembly elections.

Officials said Atishi submitted her resignation to the LG Secretariat by 11 am. A key strategist for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Atishi managed to retain her Kalkaji seat, defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

However, her victory was one of few bright spots for AAP in an otherwise disastrous election, where senior leaders including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal suffered shocking defeats.

The BJP staged a massive win in Delhi as it bagged 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly. AAP, which enjoyed a brute majority in the last two terms, was reduced to 22 seats, while the Congress failed to open its account for the third consecutive time.

The landslide victory not only marks the end of the Kejriwal-led governance model but also signals a shift in public sentiment -- where freebies and sops no longer guarantee electoral success.

Who would be the new chief minister of Delhi?

The buzz over BJP's chief ministerial pick has intensified after the party's grand return to power in Delhi.

Parvesh Verma's political currency skyrocketed with his stupendous victory over AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi by 4,089 votes, positioning him as a potential claimant to the top post in the upcoming BJP government. He is also the son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma.

The BJP winners also included several experienced senior leaders who are also in the race for the chief minister's post, party leaders said after the poll results were declared on Saturday. "These include Ashish Sood and former state general secretary (organisation) Pawan Sharma," a top BJP functionary in Delhi said.

Sood, who won from Janakpuri by 18,766 votes, is a senior leader with some hands-on experience in administrative matters gained during BJP's rule in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. He is also BJP's in-charge for Goa, and co-in-charge for the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit.

Sharma, who won from Uttam Nagar by 29,740 votes, is also a frontrunner for the chief minister's post, BJP leaders said. He is currently the BJP's co-in-charge for Assam. Other serious contenders to the top post include former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay.

Gupta, the leader of opposition in the previous Delhi Assembly, scored a hat-trick of wins from Rohini, winning by 37,816 votes. Upadhyay, the former vice-chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council, is believed to share close ties with the RSS leadership, BJP leaders said.

Co-in-charge for BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit, Upadhyay defeated AAP stalwart and former minister Somnath Bharti from Malviya Nagar by a slender margin of 2,131 votes. The BJP leaders also didn't rule out the possibility of the party's national leadership placing its bet on a woman candidate for Delhi chief minster's post.

In that case, Rekha Gupta and Shikha Rai are two experienced leaders who may be considered, they said. While Rai defeated AAP heavyweight Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash by 3,188 votes, Gupta won from Shalimar Bagh by more than 29,000 votes.

In case the national leadership opts for someone from outside its legislative party members, a few sitting MPs could also be considered, such as East Delhi MP and Union minister Harsh Malhotra and North-East Delhi MP and prominent Purvanchali face Manoj Tiwari, said a section of Delhi BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader cautioned that going by past experiences in Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the party won assembly polls recently, it leaves little room for speculation on such matters.

"You never know... The national leadership can come out with an altogether fresh face who fits the bill and is capable of discharging the duties as the chief minister of Delhi amid high expectations of the people," he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the decision to pick the chief minister will be taken by the party's central leadership, adding that all the newly-elected MLAs are capable of discharging the duties assigned to them by the party.

Atishi's journey from advisor to CM

When she assumed office as chief minister last year, Atishi kept the chair used by AAP convenor and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal empty in her office "waiting for him" and was dubbed as a "temporary CM" by some.

On Saturday, as the Delhi Assembly poll results trickled in and AAP's big guns including Kejriwal lost one by one, Atishi was among the few party leaders who held their own and will now raise the party's voice in the BJP-majority assembly.

Atishi retained Kalkaji seat, defeating her BJP rival and former MP Ramesh Bidhuri by a narrow margin. It was a tough fight with Bidhuri leading in the initial rounds of counting.

The election campaign for Kalkaji saw a series of bitter exchanges between the two. Bidhuri's remarks targeting Atishi over her decision to change her surname from "Marlena" to "Singh" stirred a controversy. While responding to Bidhuri, Atishi broke down at a press conference and accused him of seeking votes by "abusing" her elderly father.

The controversy seems to have worked in her favour. Atishi was born to Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi, both of whom taught at Delhi University. After completing her schooling from Springdales School, Delhi, she attended graduated in history from Delhi University's St. Stephen's College in 2001 and later attended Oxford University.

Her win is likely to cement her position in the AAP where she has steadily risen through the ranks. In 2015, Atishi was appointed as advisor to then-education minister Manish Sisodia. She was closely involved in the AAP government's efforts to revamp the education system and tackling infrastructure challenges.

She was also a party spokesperson and a member of its Political Affairs Committee. In 2019, she unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections against BJP's Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi seat. In the Delhi polls next year, she won Kalkaji assembly seat. She juggled multiple portfolios as cabinet minister.

Atishi steered the AAP through its biggest crisis last year when almost all top party leaders, including then chief minister Kejriwal, were behind bars in corruption cases. Amid growing opposition pressure for his resignation, Kejriwal announced in September last year that he would pass the baton to Atishi.

On September 21, 2024, Atishi took oath as the eighth and youngest chief minister of Delhi at 43 -- the third woman to hold the position. (Agency inputs)