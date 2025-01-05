ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi CM Atishi Inaugurates Shooting Range At Kalkaji Govt School

Delhi CM Atishi at an event inaugurated a 10-metre shooting range at Government School Number 3 in Kalkaji.

Delhi CM Atishi Inaugurates Shooting Range At Kakalji Govt School
File photo of Delhi CM Atishi (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 21 minutes ago

Updated : 6 minutes ago

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday inaugurated a 10-metre shooting range at Government School Number 3 in Kalkaji. "Over the past few days, I had seen photographs of this shooting range, but I never imagined it would be of such a world-class standard," she said at the event. The 10-metre range has 15 lanes, electronic target system and world-class air pistols and rifles, according to a statement.

"Just a few days ago, someone told me they used to study at No. 2 school, and back then, it was referred to as the 'tent school'. They shared how the walls were broken, rainwater would flood the premises, and the roof leaked," Atishi said. She said the range was a symbol of the transformation of Delhi's education system, describing it as an 'education revolution'.

Atishi also spoke about the challenges that often make sports inaccessible to many families. "Sports often remain inaccessible because of the high costs associated with equipment, training, coaching, and facilities. "In shooting for instance, air pistols and air rifles cost Rs 50,000 to 2 lakh each. Their professional models cost over Rs 3 lakh. Ammunition costs Rs 2,000 per tin, while shooting jackets, gloves, eyewear, scopes, and tripods cost lakhs of rupees," she said.

"I am confident that in the coming years whether it's four years or eight years from no children from our areas, like Kalkaji and Govindpuri, who train in these facilities, will go on to win medals at the Olympics," she added, referring to medallists Manu Bhaker and Abhinav Bindra.

