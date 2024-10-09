Delhi CM Atishi Evicted From Government Residence

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was evicted from her government residence after the Public Works Department (PWD) sealed it.
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal had vacated the residence, situated in the Civil Lines area.
Officials said that the Public Works Department took this action for illegal construction in the government residence and not completing the process of vacating the residence properly.
It is understood that two locks have also been put on the main gate of the government residence. The Vigilance Department has also issued notices to three officials including Pravesh Ranjan Jha and sought their reply.
The AAP has claimed that CM Atishi's belongings have been taken out of the house.
Earlier, the opposition BJP had accused CM Atishi of forcibly occupying this government residence. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta said former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has not yet officially vacated the government residence and handed it over to the PWD.
"Why did Kejriwal give the keys of the residence to Atishi instead of handing over the keys to the PWD officials of Delhi?" Gupta asked.
The BJP had exposed the PWD letter on October 6 by holding a press conference. It was written in it that the keys of 6, Flag Staff Road, Civil Lines were handed over to his personal staff Pravesh Ranjan Jha instead of handing it over to PWD without any clear reason.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office alleged that the Delhi CM's residence" at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines was forcibly vacated at the behest of the BJP as Lt Governor V K Saxena wants to allot it to a saffron party leader.
"For the first time in the history of the country, the Chief Minister's residence was vacated. On the instructions of the BJP, LG forcibly removed CM Atishi's belongings from the CM residence. LG is preparing to allot the CM residence to a big BJP leader.
"The BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years, is now trying to occupy the CM residence," the Office of Chief Minister Atishi alleged in the statement.