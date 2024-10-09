ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi CM Atishi Evicted From Government Residence

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was evicted from her government residence after the Public Works Department (PWD) sealed it.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal had vacated the residence, situated in the Civil Lines area.

Officials said that the Public Works Department took this action for illegal construction in the government residence and not completing the process of vacating the residence properly.

It is understood that two locks have also been put on the main gate of the government residence. The Vigilance Department has also issued notices to three officials including Pravesh Ranjan Jha and sought their reply.

The AAP has claimed that CM Atishi's belongings have been taken out of the house.

Earlier, the opposition BJP had accused CM Atishi of forcibly occupying this government residence. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta said former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has not yet officially vacated the government residence and handed it over to the PWD.