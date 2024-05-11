'Beg 140 Crore People To Support Me To Save India from Dictator Modi': Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a public meeting (Video: ANI)

New Delhi: Just a day after being granted interim bail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference and said that whenever a dictator tried to take over, the people of the country uprooted him.

"Today again a dictator wants to end democracy. I am fighting against that dictator but I cannot do anything alone. I have come to beg 140 crore people to support me in saving the country from this dictator. The Supreme Court has given me 21 days, I will travel across the country. Every drop of my blood is for the country, " he added.

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said that even the PM knows that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the future. So, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to crush us today in fear, he added.

"Our Aam Aadmi Party is a small party, present in two states. But the Prime Minister left no stone unturned to crush our party and sent four leaders to jail simultaneously. If four top leaders of big parties go to jail, the party ends. The Prime Minister wants to crush AAP...PM Modi himself believes that AAP is the one that will give future to the country," the Delhi CM said.

"I am coming straight from jail to you. It feels great to be with you after 50 days. I just went to Hanuman temple with my wife and CM Bhagwant Mann. Bajrang Bali's blessings are on our party and us. It is by his grace that I am among you today," Kejriwal further said.

Addressing the public ahead of Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "On June 4th, the government will not be formed at the Center without the AAP. We will form our government."

"Whether I went to Assam, Gujarat or Punjab, I just said that Arvind Kejriwal is not a person, Arvind Kejriwal is a thought, you will arrest the person, how to arrest the thought?...In the first 3 rounds (of LS polls), PM Modi got to know that this time it is not going to be '400 paar'...There is a slogan coming from the women wing- '25 May, BJP gayi'," Mann said.