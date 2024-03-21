Live | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By ED In Liquor Policy Case, 'Will run Govt from Jail'

New Delhi: An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Thursday evening, shortly after the High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The agency officials went to Kejriwal's residence to serve him a summons in the case. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case. It is understood that the ED officials presented summonses to the Chief Minister's staff, who were present at his residence. The ED officials then began questioning the Chief Minister and eventually arrested him after two hours.

Here are the latest updates in this big story: