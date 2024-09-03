ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Appear In Court Today In Excise Policy 'Scam' Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday in connection with the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Delhi Excise Scam. Kejriwal's appearance will be before Special Judge Kaveri Baveja, as his judicial custody, which was extended earlier, ends today.

The case centres on allegations of corruption related to the Delhi government's liquor policy. On August 23, the CBI informed the court that it had received permission to prosecute Kejriwal. The legal proceedings began on July 10 when the court took cognizance of the ED chargesheet, which implicated Kejriwal and his party the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). To date, 18 individuals have been arrested in this high-profile case.

Kejriwal's initial custody in the matter was set to conclude on August 27, but it was extended until September 3 by the court. The extension came during a hearing related to the corruption case stemming from the excise policy.

Previously, Kejriwal appeared in court via video conference after his judicial custody expired. The legal entanglement for Kejriwal began with his arrest by the ED on March 17, following extensive questioning. The top court granted him interim bail on May 10, which lasted until June 1. Kejriwal surrendered on June 2, and was subsequently arrested by the CBI on June 26.

