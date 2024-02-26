‘Made Mistake by Retweeting…’: Arvind Kejriwal to SC in Defamation Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 22 minutes ago

Delhi CM Kejriwal Told the Supreme Court that he made a mistake by retweeting defamatory video of BJP IT Cell 2018.

The AAP convenor, Arvind Kejriwal told the Supreme Court that he made a mistake by retweeting an allegedly defamatory video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee related to the BJP IT Cell.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel on Monday submitted before the Supreme Court that his client made a mistake by retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.

A bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta asked the complainant whether he wanted to close the matter in view of the chief minister’s apology. The apex court did not issue notice on a plea filed by Kejriwal against a Delhi High Court order, which upheld the summons issued to him as an accused in the criminal defamation case. The high court on February 5 had said that reposting alleged libellous content would attract the defamation law.

During the hearing on Monday, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, said, "I can say this much that I made a mistake by retweeting." The apex court also asked the trial court not to take up the defamation case involving Kejriwal till March 11.

The high court had said a sense of responsibility has to be attached while retweeting content about which one does not have knowledge. Kejriwal had said in the high court that the trial court failed to appreciate that his tweet was not intended or likely to harm the complainant, Vikas Sankrityayan. The high court said that retweeting defamatory content must invite penal, civil as well as tort action if the person retweeting it does not attach a disclaimer.

Kejriwal had contended before the high court that the trial court erred in not providing any reasons for issuing the summons. The complainant claimed the YouTube video titled ‘BJP IT Cell Part II’ was circulated by Rathee, who lives in Germany, “wherein several false and defamatory allegations were made”.

Read More

  1. 'Delhi CM Kejriwal Will Not Appear before ED for 7th Time': Aam Admi Party
  2. Defamation case: SC to hear Kejriwal's plea against Delhi HC order upholding summons
Last Updated :22 minutes ago

TAGGED:

Arvind KejriwalBJP IT Cell IN 2018Supreme CourtYoutuber Dhruv Rathee

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

EXCLUSIVE | Space Career on Your Mind? 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future of This Sky-Rocketing Sector

IBSA Calls for Human-Centric, Ethical Use of Emerging Technologies

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.