Delhi Classroom Construction 'Scam': ACB Summons Sisodia For Questioning On June 20

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has again summoned former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on June 20 in connection with the alleged corruption in the construction of classrooms for government schools.

Earlier, the ACB had summoned him on June 9, but Sisodia didn't turn up that day, citing certain pre-scheduled arrangements. "Manish Sisodia's counsel informed us that he won't be able to come today (June 9). He will be called again," an ACB source said.

"We have sought details of the dates when Sisodia would be available in Delhi from his counsel. If we do not get a reply by Tuesday, we will decide on a date and serve the summons," the ACB source added.

The ACB had registered an FIR on April 30 in connection with the alleged Rs 2,000 crore scam, accusing Sisodia of irregularities in the construction of about 12,748 classrooms and buildings.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, who was summoned in this case last Friday, was questioned for five hours. After the interrogation, Jain attacked the BJP, saying it is not doing any real work and is just increasing the fees of private schools. "They are playing this political game for private interests. The AAP government has built such good schools. Yet they called me and Sisodia to divert attention," he said.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, meanwhile, accused Sisodia of "looting" Rs 2,000 crore in the name of "building classrooms" when AAP was in power in the national capital.

"Neither you (Sisodia) are the deputy chief minister, nor an MP, nor an MLA, nor a councillor. Then how come you are so busy? You looted Rs 2,000 crore in the name of building classrooms. You will not be spared. You will have to go to jail. The law will catch up with you," Sirsa said in a video message uploaded on X.

BJP leader Harish Khurana had filed a complaint in 2018, based on information obtained from an RTI query, alleging that a scam worth Rs 2,892 crore was committed in the name of the construction of 12,748 classrooms/buildings during the AAP government. The average life of classrooms made of cement (RCC) is 75 years. In this budget, semi-pukka structures were constructed, whose life span is stated to be about 30 years. The project was allegedly awarded to 34 contractors associated with AAP. Even after this, the cost kept ballooning, and not a single work was completed within the stipulated period. Consultants and architects were appointed without following the tender process to inflate costs, he alleged.

A report by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had pointed out many discrepancies in the project, accusing the previous government of suppressing the report for about three years.