Delhi Chokes Again: GRAP Stage-I Restrictions Imposed as Air Quality Dips to 'Poor'

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi and the NCR has now deteriorated to 'Poor', compelling the authorities to activate Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This has now been implemented with the AQI (Air Quality Index) being recorded at 217, with expectations for continuing pollution.
An emergency meeting of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) was convened to assess the air quality situation and examine forecasts provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). Since pollution levels are on the rise, the Sub-Committee on GRAP decided to put in these emergency measures for Stage I across the whole NCR.
Restrictions and Measures Under GRAP Stage I
AS per GRAP Stage I's mandates to prevent further deterioration of air quality, the following immediate measures will be implemented:
Dust Control: Authorities will do more inspections of construction and demolition (C&D) projects and ensure strict compliance with dust mitigation measures.
Road Maintenance: The sprinkling of water and mechanical sweeping of roads will be intensified to curb the dust pollution.
Emissions from Vehicles: Emphasis on pollution under control (PUC) certificate implementation with penal action against violators.
Public Advisory: The public is advised to limit exposure outdoors, avail public transport, and refrain from contributing to air pollution.
Supreme Court Direction and Future Measures
In its recent orders, the Supreme Court stated that immediate steps are required against such air quality deterioration. Once the AQI readings go above 350, Stage-III, which will include a ban on non-essential construction activities and restriction of industries, shall be imposed. Upon exceeding 400 AQI, Stage-IV will be re-imposed with all the rigor.
Continuous Monitoring and Review
CAQM is committed to combating air quality issues, taking into account the feedback and reviewing the situation on an ongoing basis. Meanwhile, the authorities are supposed to be vigilant and ensure strict enforcement of GRAP measures to prevent air quality degradation in the NCR.
As the summer season approaches, dust and vehicular emissions are likely to be two major contributors to air pollution. The government has appealed to all stakeholders in the process-including citizens, businesses, and enforcement agencies, to comply with the set measures to facilitate improving the air quality of the region.
Appeal to the Public
Residents are asked to minimize outings, not burn waste materials, and utilize public transport whenever they can. Industries and construction sites have also been urged to strictly apply pollution control measures to alleviate the impending increase of air quality crisis.