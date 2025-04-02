ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Chokes Again: GRAP Stage-I Restrictions Imposed as Air Quality Dips to 'Poor'

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi and the NCR has now deteriorated to 'Poor', compelling the authorities to activate Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This has now been implemented with the AQI (Air Quality Index) being recorded at 217, with expectations for continuing pollution.

An emergency meeting of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) was convened to assess the air quality situation and examine forecasts provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). Since pollution levels are on the rise, the Sub-Committee on GRAP decided to put in these emergency measures for Stage I across the whole NCR.

Restrictions and Measures Under GRAP Stage I

AS per GRAP Stage I's mandates to prevent further deterioration of air quality, the following immediate measures will be implemented:

Dust Control: Authorities will do more inspections of construction and demolition (C&D) projects and ensure strict compliance with dust mitigation measures.

Road Maintenance: The sprinkling of water and mechanical sweeping of roads will be intensified to curb the dust pollution.

Emissions from Vehicles: Emphasis on pollution under control (PUC) certificate implementation with penal action against violators.

Public Advisory: The public is advised to limit exposure outdoors, avail public transport, and refrain from contributing to air pollution.