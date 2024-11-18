ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Chokes As AQI Hits Maximum Levels Across NCR, Reaching 500 In Most Areas

Delhi-NCR has effectively turned into a gas chamber, with doctors urging residents to minimise outdoor activities and use masks as protection. Prolonged exposure to such toxic air has already led to widespread respiratory issues, eye irritation, and other health problems. Vulnerable groups like newborns, children and pregnant women are at particular risk.

“Despite government warnings and measures, public non-cooperation during Diwali, such as the burning of crackers, aggravated the situation, causing pollution to spike dramatically for 3-4 days,” Dr Singh told ETV Bharat. He also highlighted that road congestion and dust from poorly managed roads remain significant challenges.

Dr CV Singh, a senior scientist and former member of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, identified several contributors to the toxic air

New Delhi: Air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has escalated to alarming levels despite persistent efforts by the Central and State governments. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) on November 18, 2024, reached a shocking 485, reflecting a 27.12% increase from the same date in 2016 when it was 358. Several areas, including Dwarka Sector 8, Punjabi Bagh, Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri, recorded the maximum AQI of 500, while ITO reported the “lowest” at 400.

Environmental and Policy Challenges

While the government has implemented measures like anti-smog guns, stricter vehicular emission standards and campaigns to manage stubble burning, they are insufficient against the challenges posed by rapid urbanisation and population growth. Construction activities and traffic congestion add to the toxic mix, exacerbating the crisis.

Environmentalists argue that stricter enforcement and innovative solutions are required. These could include:

Enhanced waste management practices.

Widespread adoption of clean technologies.

Boosting green cover and sustainable urban planning.

Collective Responsibility

Dr Singh emphasised the importance of individual accountability alongside government efforts. “People must avoid activities like burning waste and contribute to reducing pollution levels. This is a shared crisis that demands collective action,” he said.

As pollution levels soar, Delhi-NCR residents face severe health risks and compromised quality of life. Urgent intervention by the government and active participation from citizens is critical to reversing this trend and restoring clean air to the region. The fight against air pollution cannot wait it must begin today.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Tamorish Kole, chair of the Clinical Practice Committee of the International Federation for Emergency Medicine said that Delhi's smog has reached alarming levels this November, with air quality plunging into the hazardous category.

"The Air Quality Index (AQI) has consistently hovered between "very poor" and "severe," causing widespread respiratory ailments, particularly among vulnerable groups like children and the elderly. Hospitals across the city have reported a sharp increase in cases of asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory conditions," he said.

Dr Kole said that breathing Delhi’s smog-laden air during severe pollution days is often compared to smoking several cigarettes daily, with studies estimating the exposure to PM2.5 being equivalent to smoking 10-20 cigarettes a day. Both contribute significantly to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, though air pollution affects a much broader population, including vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

"Additionally, many residents suffer from eye irritation, fatigue and other symptoms directly linked to prolonged exposure to elevated pollution levels. This crisis underscores the urgent need for both immediate interventions and long-term solutions to protect public health and improve air quality," he said.

According to Dr Kole, prolonged exposure to elevated air pollution levels presents grave and multifaceted threats to human health. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and harmful gases like nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone infiltrate deep into the respiratory system, triggering chronic inflammation and oxidative stress. Such conditions substantially heighten the risk of cardiovascular ailments, including hypertension, arrhythmias, and heart attacks. In children, continuous exposure hampers lung growth and development, potentially causing lifelong respiratory challenges such as asthma and diminished lung function.

"Beyond these, sustained contact with pollutants is strongly associated with chronic diseases, including diabetes, neurodegenerative conditions, and various cancers, particularly lung cancer. Hazardous compounds like benzene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), prevalent in smog, are recognized carcinogens. For expectant mothers, chronic pollution exposure increases the likelihood of adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as low birth weight and premature delivery. These profound health risks underline the urgent necessity for decisive, sustained action to combat air pollution and protect public health for future generations," he said.

Talking to this correspondent, Dr Indra Shekhar from the infectious disease department of AIIMS in Delhi said that the alarming air pollution in Delhi poses a severe health risk, especially to vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and those with respiratory illnesses.

"Immediate steps like stricter vehicle emissions control, curbing industrial pollution, and promoting clean energy are vital. As healthcare professionals, we urge citizens to wear masks, use air purifiers, and reduce outdoor activities during peak pollution hours to safeguard their health," said Dr Shekhar, who is also the president of the Resident Doctors' Association, AIIMS, Delhi.

Senior health expert Dr Sunila Garg said, "As per the Central Pollution Control Board, air pollution is very severe with the Air Quality Index being 484. Which is extremely dangerous for vulnerable populations especially elderly and children."

She said that severe air pollution can lead to chronic obstructive lung disease, pneumonia and also lung cancers.

