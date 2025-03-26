ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Convoy Stopped By Unexpected Roadside Guests; Here’s More

The CM convoy was halted for 15 minutes at Haiderpur flyover due to the stray cows, prompting her to take cognizance of the matter.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Convoy Stopped By Unexpected Roadside Guests; Here’s More
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Convoy Stopped By Unexpected Roadside Guests; Here’s More (ETV Bharat)


By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 7:44 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta faced an unexpected delay after her convoy had to stop on the Haiderpur flyover on Wednesday when four to five stray cows suddenly appeared in front of the cavalcade.

Although a major accident was averted by the alert drivers, the obstruction by the animals halted the chief minister’s convoy for around 15 minutes. The incident took place when CM Gupta was on her way to the Secretariat from her residence.

“As her convoy approached the Haiderpur flyover, the cows appeared on the road, forcing the chief minister’s vehicle cavalcade to stop. During the brief delay, she first observed the situation from her car but later decided to step out and personally address the issue,” said an official.

CM Rekha Gupta Addresses the Issue of Stray Animals

A video shows Chief Minister Gupta standing on the flyover while taking immediate cognisance of the situation. She also expressed concern about the significant safety hazard posed by stray animals, particularly cows, in Delhi.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) often claims to respect and serve cows, but for years now, stray cows have continued to roam freely on the roads,” CM Gupta remarked. “It is shameful that cows, revered as 'mothers' in Sanatan Dharma, are not treated with the respect they deserve. Instead, they wander the streets, consuming garbage, water, and dirt, which not only puts them at risk but also endangers pedestrians and motorists.”

Gupta also claimed that these stray animals caused many accidents in the past, resulting in injuries to both animals and people.

Calls for Action and Improved Cow Shelters

Following the incident, the chief minister called for effective steps to address the problem of stray cows.

“There were discussions about setting up cowsheds to shelter these animals. But no significant action has been taken. Cows roaming the streets must be respectfully sent to cowsheds to prevent accidents and ensure their safety, as well as the safety of the public,” she said

