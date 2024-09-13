ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi CM Kejriwal Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After Six Months

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of the Tihar jail after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court. He was arrested by both the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI in connection with the liquor policy case. Soon after coming out of the prison, he addressed AAP workers.

Arvind Kejriwal addressing AAP workers after walking out of Tihar jail
Arvind Kejriwal addressing AAP workers after walking out of Tihar jail (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal walked out of the Tihar Jail here on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail. He was in jail for six months in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Addressing AAP workers amid rains, Kejriwal said that he will continue his fight against anti-national forces. "My resolve has strengthened and I want to thank all my supporters," added Kejriwal.

"They did not let me talk and my life is dedicated to the nation," added the Delhi Chief Minister. The apex court said it would be a "travesty of justice" to keep Kejriwal in custody in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case pursued after he had already secured bail in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) case.

AAP leaders celebrate after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court
AAP leaders celebrate after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court (ANI)

The court said Kejriwal's arrest by CBI was unjustified. It had made some strong observations against the CBI for arresting Kejriwal. Kejriwal becomes the fifth high-profile leader to get bail in the case after AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Vijay Nair and Bharat Rashtra Samithi's K Kavitha.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan had reserved the judgment on petitions by Arvind Kejriwal seeking release from the CBI’s custody in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case on September 5. The CBI arrested Kejriwal in June.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves to AAP workers after walking out of Tihar jail in Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves to AAP workers after walking out of Tihar jail in Delhi (ANI)

Justice Bhuyan said the CBI did not arrest for 22 months but arrested him on the cusp of getting bail in the ED's case. He concurred with Justice Kant on granting regular bail to Kejriwal. The bench, in its earlier observation, said non-cooperation cannot mean self-incrimination, adding that "therefore, Kejriwal's arrest by the CBI on this ground was impermissible."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves to AAP workers after walking out of Tihar jail in Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves to AAP workers after walking out of Tihar jail in Delhi (ANI)

Read More

  1. ‘Will Be Travesty Of Justice’, SC Grants Bail To Kejriwal In Excise Policy Case
  2. From Jail To Bail: Kejriwal’s Journey in Liquor Scam Case

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal walked out of the Tihar Jail here on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail. He was in jail for six months in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Addressing AAP workers amid rains, Kejriwal said that he will continue his fight against anti-national forces. "My resolve has strengthened and I want to thank all my supporters," added Kejriwal.

"They did not let me talk and my life is dedicated to the nation," added the Delhi Chief Minister. The apex court said it would be a "travesty of justice" to keep Kejriwal in custody in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case pursued after he had already secured bail in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) case.

AAP leaders celebrate after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court
AAP leaders celebrate after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court (ANI)

The court said Kejriwal's arrest by CBI was unjustified. It had made some strong observations against the CBI for arresting Kejriwal. Kejriwal becomes the fifth high-profile leader to get bail in the case after AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Vijay Nair and Bharat Rashtra Samithi's K Kavitha.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan had reserved the judgment on petitions by Arvind Kejriwal seeking release from the CBI’s custody in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case on September 5. The CBI arrested Kejriwal in June.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves to AAP workers after walking out of Tihar jail in Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves to AAP workers after walking out of Tihar jail in Delhi (ANI)

Justice Bhuyan said the CBI did not arrest for 22 months but arrested him on the cusp of getting bail in the ED's case. He concurred with Justice Kant on granting regular bail to Kejriwal. The bench, in its earlier observation, said non-cooperation cannot mean self-incrimination, adding that "therefore, Kejriwal's arrest by the CBI on this ground was impermissible."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves to AAP workers after walking out of Tihar jail in Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves to AAP workers after walking out of Tihar jail in Delhi (ANI)

Read More

  1. ‘Will Be Travesty Of Justice’, SC Grants Bail To Kejriwal In Excise Policy Case
  2. From Jail To Bail: Kejriwal’s Journey in Liquor Scam Case
Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI CM KEJRIWALARVIND KEJRIWALTIHAR JAILKEJRIWAL WALKS OUT OF TIHAR JAIL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.