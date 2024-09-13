Delhi CM Kejriwal Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After Six Months

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal walked out of the Tihar Jail here on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail. He was in jail for six months in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Addressing AAP workers amid rains, Kejriwal said that he will continue his fight against anti-national forces. "My resolve has strengthened and I want to thank all my supporters," added Kejriwal.

"They did not let me talk and my life is dedicated to the nation," added the Delhi Chief Minister. The apex court said it would be a "travesty of justice" to keep Kejriwal in custody in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case pursued after he had already secured bail in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) case.

AAP leaders celebrate after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court (ANI)

The court said Kejriwal's arrest by CBI was unjustified. It had made some strong observations against the CBI for arresting Kejriwal. Kejriwal becomes the fifth high-profile leader to get bail in the case after AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Vijay Nair and Bharat Rashtra Samithi's K Kavitha.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan had reserved the judgment on petitions by Arvind Kejriwal seeking release from the CBI’s custody in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case on September 5. The CBI arrested Kejriwal in June.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves to AAP workers after walking out of Tihar jail in Delhi (ANI)

Justice Bhuyan said the CBI did not arrest for 22 months but arrested him on the cusp of getting bail in the ED's case. He concurred with Justice Kant on granting regular bail to Kejriwal. The bench, in its earlier observation, said non-cooperation cannot mean self-incrimination, adding that "therefore, Kejriwal's arrest by the CBI on this ground was impermissible."

