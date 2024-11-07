ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: Chhath Puja Marred By Toxic Yamuna Foam, Severe Air Pollution

New Delhi: The celebrations of the Chhath festival have been overshadowed by the severe pollution of the Yamuna River as its surface is covered with thick layers of toxic foam. Experts say the unusual occurrence poses serious health hazards to people, especially devotees who plan to take holy baths as part of the ritual.

According to experts, the pollution in the Yamuna waters has "touched alarming levels" as it crossed 650 ppm.

“Normal bathing water is considered clean at 300 ppm, while drinkable water is around 140 ppm. However, the pollution levels of Yamuna water at present make it unsafe and unfit for any use,” pollution expert Vijay Pratap Dubey told ETV Bharat.

Pollution Picture (ETV Bharat)

"Such water is considered toxic and poses serious health risks to all those who come into its contact,” he said.

He also warned of serious skin-related diseases and other health problems for the Chhath devotees.

On Thursday, when people began the Chhath festival by offering Arghya to the setting sun, the water of Yamuna flowing near Okhla Barrage in Noida was overwhelmed with toxic white foam on the surface.