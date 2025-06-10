ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Cabinet Approves Ordinance To Curb School Fee Hike

Education Minister Ashish Sood announced that the Delhi cabinet has approved an ordinance to regulate fees charged by schools.

Delhi Cabinet Approves Ordinance To Curb School Fee Hike
File photo of Rekha Gupta (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 10, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Delhi cabinet led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved an ordinance to regulate fees charged by schools, Education Minister Ashish Sood announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Sood said that in the eighth cabinet meeting, the BJP government approved the ordinance based on the proposed Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.

"The ordinance will be sent for presidential assent through the Lt Governor. This is a day of happiness for parents whose children study in private schools. It will take the form of a law," Sood said.

New Delhi: The Delhi cabinet led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved an ordinance to regulate fees charged by schools, Education Minister Ashish Sood announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Sood said that in the eighth cabinet meeting, the BJP government approved the ordinance based on the proposed Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.

"The ordinance will be sent for presidential assent through the Lt Governor. This is a day of happiness for parents whose children study in private schools. It will take the form of a law," Sood said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI CABINETSCHOOL FEE HIKEREKHA GUPTA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.