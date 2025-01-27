Delhi: Burnt Body Of A Woman Found In Suitcase; Live-In-Partner Held

New Delhi: A body of a woman was found in a suitcase in the Ghazipur area here, Delhi Police said on Monday. Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek said that the live-in-partner of the deceased woman has been arrested. The DCP also said that another person, associated with the live-in-partner has also been apprehended.

"There is also a relation between the deceased woman and her live-in partner. Her burnt body was found at around 4.10 am on Sunday. The body was found in a suitcase. We sent the body for post-mortem. A case of murder was registered and a probe was initiated," the Deputy Commissioner of Police added.

DCP Abhsihek speaking to the reporters in New Delhi on Monday (ETV Bharat)

"We could not find anything near the body, through which the identity could be ascertained. Even the woman's face was gutted in fire," he said. According to the DCP, considering the seriousness of the crime, officials of the special staff and the ATS also aided the officials of the Ghazipur police station in the probe. "We screened the CCTV footage around the area. We questioned the owner of every vehicle, which passed through the area. After a lot of effort, we could identify the vehicle, from which the body was thrown," said DCP Abhishek.

"We reached the accused Amit Tiwari after we identified the car. Amit was arrested from Greater Noida. He has confessed to the crime. He recalled that he was staying with the deceased in a live-in relationship from November 2024 in Khoda Colony in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased was Amit's sister. Amit, however, did not want to marry her and used to quarrel with her on several occasions," the DCP added.

"On January 25, around 8 PM, when Amit was drunk, he fought with the woman and strangulated her to death. He then stuffed the body into a suitcase and called one of his associates Anuj. The duo kept the body in a car and burnt it at a deserted place in the Ghazipur area. They then fled from the spot," added the senior police official.