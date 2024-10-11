ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: Bungalow From Where CM Atishi Was Evicted, Allotted To Her

Delhi CM Atishi sitting in the bungalow in New Delhi which was allotted to her ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was on Friday allotted the bungalow on 6 Flag Staff Road in the national capital, officials said. The bungalow was allotted to CM Atishi by the Public Works Department (PWD).

It is the same bungalow, where former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stayed. According to sources, the officials of the PWD have handed over the bungalow keys to CM Atishi.

The bungalow was sealed by PWD officials on October 9 and Atishi was evicted from it. The PWD acted on Wednesday for illegal construction in the government residence and not completing the process of vacating the residence properly.