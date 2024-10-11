ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: Bungalow From Where CM Atishi Was Evicted, Allotted To Her

Delhi CM Atishi has been allotted the 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Delhi CM Atishi sitting in the bungalow in New Delhi which was allotted to her
Delhi CM Atishi sitting in the bungalow in New Delhi which was allotted to her (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was on Friday allotted the bungalow on 6 Flag Staff Road in the national capital, officials said. The bungalow was allotted to CM Atishi by the Public Works Department (PWD).

It is the same bungalow, where former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stayed. According to sources, the officials of the PWD have handed over the bungalow keys to CM Atishi.

The bungalow was sealed by PWD officials on October 9 and Atishi was evicted from it. The PWD acted on Wednesday for illegal construction in the government residence and not completing the process of vacating the residence properly.

Two locks were also put on the main gate of the government residence. The vigilance department had issued a notice to three officials including Pravesh Ranjan Jha and sought a reply.

Atishi was sworn in as the Delhi Chief Minister after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post. Kejriwal shifted to a bungalow situated on Firozshah Road in Lutyens Delhi.

CM Atishi had shifted to this bungalow on October 7. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta had alleged that Kejriwal had handed over the keys of the bungalow to his private staff and not PWD officials, which was against the law.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was on Friday allotted the bungalow on 6 Flag Staff Road in the national capital, officials said. The bungalow was allotted to CM Atishi by the Public Works Department (PWD).

It is the same bungalow, where former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stayed. According to sources, the officials of the PWD have handed over the bungalow keys to CM Atishi.

The bungalow was sealed by PWD officials on October 9 and Atishi was evicted from it. The PWD acted on Wednesday for illegal construction in the government residence and not completing the process of vacating the residence properly.

Two locks were also put on the main gate of the government residence. The vigilance department had issued a notice to three officials including Pravesh Ranjan Jha and sought a reply.

Atishi was sworn in as the Delhi Chief Minister after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post. Kejriwal shifted to a bungalow situated on Firozshah Road in Lutyens Delhi.

CM Atishi had shifted to this bungalow on October 7. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta had alleged that Kejriwal had handed over the keys of the bungalow to his private staff and not PWD officials, which was against the law.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CM HOUSE ALLOTTED TO ATISHICM ATISHI BUNGALOW CONTROVERSYCM ATISHI NEW RESIDENCE CONTROVERSYDELHI CM RESIDENCE DISPUTEDELHI CM ATISHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.