Delhi: Bungalow From Where CM Atishi Was Evicted, Allotted To Her

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was on Friday allotted the bungalow on 6 Flag Staff Road in the national capital, officials said. The bungalow was allotted to CM Atishi by the Public Works Department (PWD).
It is the same bungalow, where former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stayed. According to sources, the officials of the PWD have handed over the bungalow keys to CM Atishi.
The bungalow was sealed by PWD officials on October 9 and Atishi was evicted from it. The PWD acted on Wednesday for illegal construction in the government residence and not completing the process of vacating the residence properly.
Two locks were also put on the main gate of the government residence. The vigilance department had issued a notice to three officials including Pravesh Ranjan Jha and sought a reply.
Atishi was sworn in as the Delhi Chief Minister after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post. Kejriwal shifted to a bungalow situated on Firozshah Road in Lutyens Delhi.
CM Atishi had shifted to this bungalow on October 7. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta had alleged that Kejriwal had handed over the keys of the bungalow to his private staff and not PWD officials, which was against the law.