Delhi Breathes Easy: Air Quality Improves, GRAP-4 Measures Relaxed

People take a stroll at the Kartavya Path as the air quality slightly improves in New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: For the second consecutive day, Delhi residents rejoiced under clear blue skies as the city's air quality continued to improve, settling in the 'moderate' zone on Friday. On Thursday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 165 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), offering much-needed respite after weeks of toxic air.

Residents across the city expressed their delight at the improved conditions. Ramesh Sahu, a shopkeeper in Connaught Place, said, "It feels great to finally breathe fresh air. The blue skies remind me of the Delhi I grew up in. I hope the authorities can maintain this momentum."

Similarly, Sonal Sharma, a school teacher, remarked, “Our students can finally return to physical classes without the constant fear of pollution-related health issues. It’s a big relief for parents and teachers alike.”

This improvement, driven by strong winds and bright sunshine, prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax Stage 4 measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These restrictions had been enforced to tackle severe pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.



Supreme Court directive

The CAQM’s decision followed a directive from the Supreme Court, which permitted the implementation of GRAP-2 measures in place of GRAP-4. A bench led by Justice Abhay Oka emphasized that stricter measures must be reinstated if pollution levels surge.

The court mandated that GRAP-3 be implemented if AQI levels exceed 350 and GRAP-4 be reintroduced if levels cross 400. It also directed the CAQM to maintain Stage 2 restrictions at a minimum, incorporating some GRAP-3 measures until the AQI shows sustained improvement.



Key relaxations and current measures

The relaxation of GRAP-4 measures means a significant shift in daily life for Delhi residents and industries:

• Diesel Vehicle Ban Lifted: Diesel-run medium and heavy vehicles (BS-IV or below) registered in Delhi can now enter the city, barring those carrying non-essential goods.

• School Resumption: The Directorate of Education announced that all government, government-aided, and private schools in Delhi are to resume physical classes immediately.

• Construction and Industry: Sites previously shut for non-compliance with anti-pollution norms will remain closed unless specifically authorized by the CAQM.

Despite these relaxations, citizens are urged to adhere to pollution mitigation guidelines, particularly during the winter months when air quality often deteriorates rapidly.