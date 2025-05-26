ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Breaks May Rain Records As Torrential Rains Batter City; Over 400 Flights Delayed

New Delhi: Delhi has witnessed its wettest May since records began in 1901, as a full-blown thunderstorm on Sunday brought heavy rain, high-speed winds and lightning to the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the city received 186.4 mm of rain this month (till May 25), far surpassing the previous all-time May record of 165 mm set in 2008.

The storm on Saturday night resulted in waterlogging, power outages and significant traffic issues across the national capital. As the IMD issued a red alert for wind and thunderstorms and wind speeds reached 82 kmph, officials advised residents to stay indoors.

Flight Disruption at Delhi Airport

The bad weather caused major havoc and disruption at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, with over 400 flights delayed, and 49 flights, including 17 international flights, diverted between 11:30 PM on May 24 and 4 am on May 25.

“Wind shear, intense lightning, and heavy rain made flying conditions unsafe, affecting both take-offs and landings,” airport officials said. The cascading delays continued into Sunday, inconveniencing thousands of passengers.

Delhi is expected to see partly cloudy skies and hot, humid conditions on Monday, May 26. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the city, forecasting light rainfall and thunderstorms with winds up to 50 kmph.

The minimum temperature is likely to stay between 23°C and 25°C, and the maximum is expected to range from 34°C to 36°C.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms and light rainfall throughout the week (May 26–31), a sign of respite from the scorching summer heat. No heatwave conditions are expected in the city for the coming days.

Delhi’s Air Quality Improves to ‘Satisfactory’

The heavy rain significantly improved Delhi’s air quality, washing away dust and pollutants. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 97 at 8 AM on May 26, well within the ‘satisfactory’ range.