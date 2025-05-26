Delhi Breaks May Rain Records As Torrential Rains Batter City; Over 400 Flights Delayed

New Delhi: Delhi has witnessed its wettest May since records began in 1901, as a full-blown thunderstorm on Sunday brought heavy rain, high-speed winds and lightning to the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the city received 186.4 mm of rain this month (till May 25), far surpassing the previous all-time May record of 165 mm set in 2008.
The storm on Saturday night resulted in waterlogging, power outages and significant traffic issues across the national capital. As the IMD issued a red alert for wind and thunderstorms and wind speeds reached 82 kmph, officials advised residents to stay indoors.
Flight Disruption at Delhi Airport
The bad weather caused major havoc and disruption at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, with over 400 flights delayed, and 49 flights, including 17 international flights, diverted between 11:30 PM on May 24 and 4 am on May 25.
“Wind shear, intense lightning, and heavy rain made flying conditions unsafe, affecting both take-offs and landings,” airport officials said. The cascading delays continued into Sunday, inconveniencing thousands of passengers.
Delhi is expected to see partly cloudy skies and hot, humid conditions on Monday, May 26. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the city, forecasting light rainfall and thunderstorms with winds up to 50 kmph.
The minimum temperature is likely to stay between 23°C and 25°C, and the maximum is expected to range from 34°C to 36°C.
The weather department has predicted thunderstorms and light rainfall throughout the week (May 26–31), a sign of respite from the scorching summer heat. No heatwave conditions are expected in the city for the coming days.
Delhi’s Air Quality Improves to ‘Satisfactory’
The heavy rain significantly improved Delhi’s air quality, washing away dust and pollutants. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 97 at 8 AM on May 26, well within the ‘satisfactory’ range.
Surrounding NCR cities also benefited -- Noida (81), Greater Noida (70), Ghaziabad (75), and Gurugram (123) -- all reported improved air quality levels.
Other States Also Battling Heavy Rain
The early arrival of the southwest monsoon has brought widespread rainfall across India, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.
Mumbai witnessed heavy rain on Sunday night, leading to traffic snarls and waterlogging. The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for various parts of Maharashtra. Monday’s forecast for the city includes a cloudy sky with continued rainfall, a maximum temperature of 31°C, and a minimum of 24°C.
Kerala Under Red Alert
In Kerala, the IMD issued a red alert for five districts: Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram. Ten other districts, including Ernakulam and Idukki, are under an orange alert. Schools in five districts were closed on Monday due to the rain warnings.
Maharashtra’s Pune District Sees Flood-like Conditions
In Pune, Baramati and Indapur tehsils were inundated after receiving 83.6 mm and 35.7 mm of rain, respectively. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed rescue teams after rainwater entered homes in over 70 villages in Indapur and 150 homes in Baramati.
An NDRF official said that in Baramati’s Katewadi village, seven people stranded in a waterlogged home were rescued. In Jalochi village, a man stranded in a stream after his motorcycle was swept away was rescued by the fire brigade.
Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandip Singh Gill said a stretch of the Pune-Solapur highway near Indapur was closed for two hours due to flooding but was reopened after water levels receded.
Baramati Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule urged the Maharashtra government to postpone Monday’s scheduled exams, citing flood-related difficulties for students.