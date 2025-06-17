Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Nagpur After Bomb Threat

Nagpur: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Kochi made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Tuesday following a bomb threat, officials said.

A total of 157 passengers were on board and all were deboarded after the flight landed here. After this, investigations were initiated. Nothing suspicious has been found inside the aircraft so far but probe is underway, officials said.

While the IndiGo flight was heading towards Delhi, a bomb threat was received informing that an explosive was placed in the plane. As the aircraft was near Nagpur's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at that time, instructions were given to the pilot to make an emergency landing.

Subsequently, landing arrangements were made for the flight in the runway at Nagpur airport and the pilot safely landed here.

After the plane landed at Nagpur airport, all the passengers were deboarded and the premises were thoroughly checked. Police and bomb detection teams also reached the airport. A comprehensive inspection into the case has been launched by the Nagpur Police, officials added.

The incident comes after a Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight returned to Germany on Monday after receiving a bomb threat. It has been revealed that the flight was not given permission to land at Hyderabad airport and it returned to Frankfurt airport.