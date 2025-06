ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-bound Air India Flight Returns And Safely Lands In Hong Kong After Pilot Suspects Technical Issue: Sources

Representational Image - An Air India, flight AI 379, which was bound for New Delhi, makes an emergency landing at Phuket Airport last week. ( AP )

Mumbai: A Delhi-bound Air India bound flight from Hong Kong returned to its airport of origin on Monday after the pilot in command suspected a technical issue, according to sources.

The flight has landed safely in Hong Kong, all passengers have disembarked and the aircraft is undergoing inspection, they said.