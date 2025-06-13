ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Flight To Delhi Returns To Phuket After 'Security Alert'

An Air India flight from Thailand's Phuket to New Delhi made an emergency landing on the island following a security alert on Friday.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 13, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST

Mumbai: A Delhi-bound Air India flight returned to Phuket following a security alert on Friday, an airline official said. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing mandatory security checks at Phuket International Airport, the official said. The number of passengers onboard the Airbus A320neo plane could not be immediately ascertained. "During the cruising phase of the flight, a security alert was received after which the pilot took a mid-air turn back to Phuket," the official said.

According to the live flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight, AI 379, took off from Phuket at 930 (local time) and was scheduled to land in Delhi at 1240 hours (local time). However, it landed back at the Phuket International Airport at 1146 (local time), according to the website. All passengers, along with their baggage, have been deplaned, the Air India official said, adding that security agencies are scanning both passengers and the cargo.

