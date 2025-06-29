Delhi-Bound Air India Flight From Tokyo's Haneda Airport Diverted To Kolkata

New Delhi: A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Tokyo's Haneda Airport was diverted to Kolkata on Sunday due to "persistent warm temperature" in the cabin.

The aircraft, however, landed safely, Air India said in a statement. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly our passengers to Delhi at the earliest, the airline statement said. "Air India flight AI357 operating from Haneda to Delhi on June 29 made a precautionary diversion to Kolkata due to persistent warm temperature experienced in the cabin," Air India said.

The aircraft is currently undergoing checks, it stated, adding that its ground teams in Kolkata are providing all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen diversion.

On Saturday, an Air India flight from Mumbai to Chennai returned shortly after takeoff on Friday night due to a technical snag midair, leaving passengers stuck for over five hours, with a monumental inconvenience to passengers.

The flight AI639 had 148 passengers and six crew on board and was departing Mumbai at 11 pm on June 27, delayed nearly an hour before it took off close to midnight. After takeoff, the pilot indicated there was a technical issue, described later by Air India as a “burning smell in the cabin,” and the pilot immediately informed Air Traffic Control.