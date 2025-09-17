ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi BMW Crash: Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Gaganpreet Kaur Till Sept 27

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has extended the judicial custody of Gaganpreet Kaur, who was behind the wheel of the BMW that mowed down 52-year-old finance ministry official Navjot Singh in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan, till September 27

Gaganpreet's judicial custody expired on Wednesday. Earlier, on September 14, Navjot Singh, a senior Finance Ministry official, was killed in the accident. His wife, Sandeep Kaur, was seriously injured.

Delhi Police arrested Gaganpreet Kaur on September 15. The Delhi Police filed an FIR against Gaganpreet Kaur, alleging culpable homicide, negligent driving, and destruction of evidence.

A chilling video of the accident has surfaced. The impact was so severe that the BMW overturned, crushing Navjot's bike. Navjot and his wife lay injured on the road, covered in blood. Some people were busy taking videos of them, while others came forward to help.

Navnoor Singh, son of the deceased, raised questions about the timing of the incident, stating that his parents were brought to the hospital 22 kilometres away after the accident.