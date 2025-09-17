Delhi BMW Crash: Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Gaganpreet Kaur Till Sept 27
Published : September 17, 2025 at 5:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has extended the judicial custody of Gaganpreet Kaur, who was behind the wheel of the BMW that mowed down 52-year-old finance ministry official Navjot Singh in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan, till September 27
Gaganpreet's judicial custody expired on Wednesday. Earlier, on September 14, Navjot Singh, a senior Finance Ministry official, was killed in the accident. His wife, Sandeep Kaur, was seriously injured.
Delhi Police arrested Gaganpreet Kaur on September 15. The Delhi Police filed an FIR against Gaganpreet Kaur, alleging culpable homicide, negligent driving, and destruction of evidence.
A chilling video of the accident has surfaced. The impact was so severe that the BMW overturned, crushing Navjot's bike. Navjot and his wife lay injured on the road, covered in blood. Some people were busy taking videos of them, while others came forward to help.
Navnoor Singh, son of the deceased, raised questions about the timing of the incident, stating that his parents were brought to the hospital 22 kilometres away after the accident.
The FIR alleges that instead of rushing the critically injured couple to a nearby hospital, Kaur directed them to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, a small private facility reportedly owned by a relative.
The hospital is over 19 km from the crash site, while AIIMS, RML, and Army Hospital were all minutes away. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against her under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The sections invoked include 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125B (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).
According to the FIR, Navjot Singh (52), deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs and a resident of Hari Nagar, was killed when the BMW rammed into his motorcycle on Ring Road around 1.30 PM on Sunday. His wife, Sandeep Kaur, sustained multiple injuries and a fracture and remains under treatment.
