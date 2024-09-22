ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi BJP Stages Protest Against Kejriwal Over Failure To Fulfil Promises In Manifesto

New Delhi: The BJP staged a protest against former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at Rajghat on Sunday and claimed that the AAP-led Delhi government had failed to fulfil none of the promises mentioned in its election manifesto. Delhi BJP vice-president Kapil Mishra led the protest along with party workers.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Mishra said the AAP made 70 promises in its manifesto 10 years ago that included a pollution-free city and 8 lakh jobs, of which none were fulfilled during Kejriwal's tenure. Mishra even released a report card of the AAP government claiming that none of the 70 promises have been fulfilled by the Kejriwal government.

He promised to bring the Lokpal bill and Swaraj bill, but nothing happened, the BJP leader added. "The people of Delhi are fed up with Kejriwal, and we will reach out to every household with the AAP's report card and expose him when he will lie to the people of the city," Mishra said.