Delhi BJP Holds Demonstrations In Support Of Waqf Bill

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP held a demonstration at Vijay Chowk and Rail Bhawan crossing here on Wednesday to express support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which will be taken up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha. Led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP members held placards reading "Thank you, Modi, for ensuring a share for backward Muslims in the Waqf Bill".

"The Bill aims to ensure the upliftment of poor Muslims and protect their rights. It will provide legal backing to those whose entitlements have been unfairly taken away," Sachdeva told the gathering. On those opposing the Bill, he asked why they were against measures meant for the welfare of the community.

The Bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards proposes far-reaching changes in the 1995 Wakf Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the Bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the board to decide if a property is Waqf property.