Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Meets Nadda, 'Conveys' His Decision Not to Contest from Asansol

Delhi : BJP released its first list on Saturday for the coming Lok Sabha elections. In this list, the saffron party gave ticket to Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh to contest from Asansol in West Bengal, which he had refused immediately. Since the announcement, the Bhojpuri star has been putting pressure on the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to withdraw his candidature from Asansol.

On Monday, Pawan Singh met BJP National President J P Nadda and conveyed his decision to him. After meeting Nadda, Pawan Singh said, "We have talked about it. I have put my point before him. Whatever happens next will be good." On the question of contesting elections, Pawan Singh said, "Time will tell. Whatever happens, I will share it with you."

In the past, Pawan Singh has many times expressed his desire to contest elections from Bhojpur in Bihar. He was also in touch with many BJP leaders regarding this. His waited for ten years and he got the ticket this time but he did not get it for his desired seat. He is not prepared to contest from Asansol seat in West Bengal, where the BJP is facing stiff resistance from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).