Delhi Ban On Fuel Sale To Old Vehicles Begins; 350 Petrol Pumps On Radar

New Delhi: Petrol pumps across Delhi will no longer provide fuel to end-of-life (EoL) vehicles starting from Tuesday under the directions of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), with the Transport Department along with the Delhi Police and traffic personnel putting in place a detailed enforcement strategy to ensure strict compliance.

In a major step to curb vehicular pollution, the Delhi government ordered strict enforcement under the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). One traffic police officer is being stationed at each of the 350 identified petrol pumps to monitor and prevent the refuelling of vehicles that have exceeded their prescribed lifespan — 10 years for diesel vehicles and 15 years for petrol vehicles.

The presence of Transport Enforcement Team, Traffic Police and Local Police Station Police was seen at the Indian Oil Dhingra Petrol Pump located in Chirag Delhi. Transport Enforcement sub-inspector Dharamveer, who was seen on the spot, said strict monitoring is being done to leave diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years out of the process.

"Strict compliance of the Delhi government's order is being ensured. Our duty hour has begun today at 6 am. Personnel from local police station and traffic department are also working in tandem with us," Dharamveer said. He said that cameras and hooter systems have been installed at all major petrol pumps. As soon as a banned vehicle arrives at the pump, the camera detects it and the hooter starts sounding.

He said, "If any banned vehicle is found, it is being impounded immediately. The personnel deployed at the petrol pump have also been instructed that if any such vehicle is seen, they should immediately inform the traffic police or transport enforcement team."

The Transport Department has chalked out a detailed deployment plan involving personnel from its organisation, Delhi Police, Traffic Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

A deployment strategy for enforcement squads has been finalised while MCD teams have also been deployed at the fuel stations. Delhi Police said they personnel will be deployed in fuel stations numbered 1 to 100 while the Transport Department will mobilise 59 exclusive teams across fuel stations numbered 101 to 159.

"Our traffic personnel will ensure that the vehicle is impounded and a challan is issued to the owner of the ELVs [end-of-life vehicles]," another senior police officer said. Two additional police personnel will be deployed at each petrol pump to maintain law and order during the enforcement drive. "Two police personnel will maintain law and order. No one will be allowed to breach law and order during the drive," the officer added.

The CAQM had earlier issued this directive as part of its broader mandate to improve Delhi's deteriorating air quality. Additionally, the Delhi government issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on June 17 to enforce the ban on refuelling EoL vehicles. The SOPs mandate that all petrol pumps must maintain a log, either manual or digital, of all denied fuel transactions involving such vehicles, officials said.