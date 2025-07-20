ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Assembly To Go Paperless Soon, Training Of MLAs To Begin On Monday

The three-day training camp will start on Monday at the Delhi Assembly, where the Speaker will also inaugurate the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) Training Centre.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 20, 2025 at 8:29 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly is finally going digital and paperless, nearly a decade after the prestigious project was launched nationwide. The MLAs are set to be trained for the smooth transition and to introduce them to the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) digital system of the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The three-day training camp will start on Monday at the Delhi Assembly, where the NeVA Training Centre will also be inaugurated.

According to the officials, the project is an important initiative towards strengthening digital legislative processes. “The NeVA Training Centre has been set up in the Delhi Assembly, in which 18 computers have been installed. On Monday, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta will inaugurate the NeVA Training Centre for the three-day training program of MLAs in the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises,” they said.

“The training, which will be conducted by experts of the ministry, aims at familiarising the MLAs with the tools and functioning of the NeVA so that they can participate effectively in the upcoming monsoon session,” said Gupta.

He said that the objective of NeVA is to bring transparency, efficiency, and stability to the work of the assemblies so that paperless functioning can be promoted.

More about the project

In 2015, the ambitious NeVA project was brought to digitise the assemblies of the country. Under this, the functioning of all the assemblies of the country was to be made digital and paperless. But despite 10 years having passed, it has not been implemented in the Delhi Assembly till now.

It is the only assembly in the country where no beginning has been made till now towards implementing the e-Vidhan Application project despite the release of funds by the central government. In 2019, the AAP government refused to accept the financial and technical help provided by the centre.

