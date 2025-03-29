Delhi Assembly Speaker Chairs Meeting On Hindu New Year Celebration

New Delhi: Preparations to celebrate the Hindu New Year, Vikaram Samvat 2082, with pomp and vigour at the Delhi legislative assembly on Sunday (March 30) are in full swing, as this is going to be the first such event since the formation of the BJP government which will be adorned by Noted singer Kailash Kher.

For this purpose, a high-level meeting was held under the aegis of Speaker Vijender Gupta with the department officials to review the security, traffic management and other arrangements.

The grand celebration of 'Chaitra Shukla Pratipada Nav Samvatsar' will be attended by the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers, MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and other dignitaries.

During the meeting, Gupta directed all concerned departments to work in unison and implement the arrangements effectively. He emphasized ensuring that the guests do not face any inconvenience, and security arrangements remain the top priority. Delhi Police, which includes additional deputy commissioner of police (North), ACP Traffic, ACP of Delhi Armed Police and CRPF officials, assured that extensive security arrangements have been made. A detailed traffic plan has been chalked out to maintain smooth traffic movement around the assembly premises. Gupta also directed the officials to make adequate arrangements for drinking water for the visitors.

For the ceremony, the assembly building will be specially decorated with flowers, and the entire complex will be illuminated. Apart from this, two large balloons will also be installed to increase the grandeur of the venue. Officials of CATs, the fire department, the garden department and other administrative units have been instructed to take necessary steps to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Following the meeting, Gupta also inspected the venue along with police and other personnel associated with the programme.