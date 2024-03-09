'BJP Would Have Sent ED, CBI to Raid Lord Ram's Residence If He Lived in This Era': Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi budget presented by Finance Minister Atishi on the Ram-Rajya theme in the Assembly on March 4 was discussed for three days and passed by voice vote after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's address on Saturday. At the end of the discussion, CM Kejriwal said that the people of the country should decide whether they want a model of development or that of destruction in the coming elections.

Kejriwal said that if Shri Ram had been there in this era, the BJP leaders would have sent ED and CBI to his house also. He said that Manish Sisodia, who has been presenting the budget in the Assembly till now, cannot be forgotten and hope that he will present the budget of Delhi next year. After that, Kejriwal once again explained in detail the events from the formation of his government till now in the Assembly.

The CM congratulated the way all sectors have been taken care of in the budget presented by Finance Minister Atishi. Then he said that two incidents happened in this country in the year 2014-15. In May 2014, BJP government was formed at the center with a huge majority. A few months later, the people of Delhi gave the Aam Aadmi Party the opportunity to form the government with an overwhelming majority with 67 out of 70 seats in the assembly elections, he recalled.

"The country is facing two models of government in the last 10 years. On one side, there is the model of development and on the other side there is the model of destruction. The Aam Aadmi Party government is making provisions and making plans in the budget, taking care of children, elderly, women and the sick. On the other hand, BJP is working for the interest of its capitalists," Kejriwal said.

CM Kejriwal further said that the model of destruction crushes all the parties, eliminates them, buys them and arrests them. They will send rivals to jail, send ED and CBI, he said. Stating that the BJP government in Gujarat has not repaired a single school for 30 years, he said that if they had done some good work, today they would not have needed ED, CBI and Income Tax.

The Governments of Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh were toppled, the Delhi CM said. Wherever a good government was running and doing good work, those governments were toppled by using ED and CBI, he said adding that Hitler also did the same. If Shri Ram were alive today in this era, ED and CBI would have sent him to his house and would have kept a gun there and asked if his son is joining BJP or will he go to jail, he said.

Arvind Kejriwal said that the BJP wants to crush the Aam Aadmi Party as it can challenge them in future. The fastest growing party is not going to be under their control, Kejriwal said and added that preparations are being made to put him in jail. "ED is sending summons after summons, till now 8 summons have been sent, I will begin 8 new schools," he said.

At the end of his address, Kejriwal narrated a story from the life of Gautam Buddha and said that Siddharth picked up an injured bird with an arrow, removed the arrow, bandaged it and saved its life. Siddharth Gautam's cousin Devdutt came from the front and told Siddharth Gautam that the bird was his and he shot it with an arrow. Siddhartha said it was his bird because he saved its life. Both the brothers went to the king, who asked both brothers to stand apart with the bird placed in the middle so that the bird will decide with whom it will go. The bird walked slowly and approached Siddharth.

Kejriwal said that the story makes it clear that the one who saves is greater than the one who kills. "Aam Aadmi Party is Siddharth Gautam, Devdutt is BJP. BJP is firing arrows at the people of Delhi every day, Aam Aadmi Party is providing balm to the people of Delhi. Today, if there is any problem in any family of Delhi, I try my best to relieve their problems. I don't know what this relationship is called," he said.