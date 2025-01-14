ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Polls: CM Atishi Files Nomination From Kalkaji Constituency

Chief Minister Atishi filed her nomination from the Kalkaji constituency on Tuesday at the DM's office in Lajpat Nagar.

Chief Minister Atishi filed her nomination from the Kalkaji constituency on Tuesday at the DM's office in Lajpat Nagar.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 14, 2025, 6:11 PM IST

New Delhi: Chief Minister Atishi filed her nomination for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls from the Kalkaji constituency on Tuesday. She filed her nomination papers at the district magistrate's (DM) office in Lajpat Nagar.

Atishi was supposed to file her papers on Monday following a roadshow. However, there was a delay due to the roadshow and she could not make it to the DM's office before the 3 pm deadline, according to an AAP leader. Atishi is pitted against the BJP's Ramesh Singh Bidhuri and the Congress' Alka Lamba.

A seasoned politician and former MP, Bidhuri won the Tughlakabad assembly seat in 2003, 2008 and 2013. Lamba was with the AAP for almost five years and joined the Congress in 2019.

Speaking to reporters after filing her nomination, Atishi criticised Delhi Police for filing an FIR in connection with the use of government vehicles for election campaigning when no action has been taken against BJP leader Parvesh Verma who "openly distributed" cash and blankets among voters.

"The entire country saw (BJP candidate from New Delhi seat) Parvesh Verma distributing cash. Even women came forward and said they were given Rs 1,100 to press the button against the lotus (BJP's poll symbol) on the EVM," the chief minister said.

However, no action has been taken against him. This clearly shows that "something is amiss", she added. Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a Public Works Department (PWD) official for carrying election-related material in a government vehicle pertaining to Atishi.

Kalkaji constituency has a total of 1,94,515 voters -- 1,06,893 male, 87,617 female and 5 transgender. The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to polls on February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

