Congress Releases Fourth List Of 5 Candidates For Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Congress released its fourth list for Delhi assembly elections on Wednesday, naming candidates in five constituencies. The party, however, is yet to name candidates for Rohtas Nagar and Timarpur seats. Earlier, Congress released its fourth list, which contains the names of 16 candidates.

In the fifth list, Surendra Kumar from Bawana (SC), Sumesh Gupta from Rohini, Rahul Dhanak from Karol Bagh (SC), Virendra Bidhuri from Tughlakabad and Arjun Bhadana from Badarpur seat have been made candidates by Congress. The polling is to be held for a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will occur on February 8. Aam Aadmi Party has already released the list of all 70 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections. At the same time, Congress has released a list of a total of 68 candidates so far.

Former AAP MLA Dharam Pal Lakda, who joined Congress recently, has been fielded from Mundka. Former Union Minister Krishna Tirath has been fielded from Patel Nagar. Congress had fielded Rajesh Gupta from the Kirari assembly constituency, Kunwar Karan Singh from Model Town, Prem Sharma from Hari Nagar, Harbani Kaur from Janakpuri, Jitender Solanki from Vikaspuri, Sushma Yadav from Najafgarh, Mange Ram from Palam, and Vishesh Tokas from RK Puram.

Similarly, Congress has fielded Ariba Khan from Okhla, Rajiv Chaudhury from Vishwas Nagar, Kamal Arora from Gandhi Nagar, Jagat Singh from Shahdara, and Bheesham Sharma from Ghonda. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.