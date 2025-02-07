Delhi Assembly Elections: Tight Security In Place For EVMs And VVPATs Ahead Of Counting

New Delhi: The EVMs and VVPAT machines used in the Delhi assembly elections have been kept in 70 strong rooms with a three-tier security system, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R. Alice Vaz said on Thursday.

All necessary arrangements have been made as per ECI security protocols to ensure the security of polled EVMs and VVPATs. Delhiites cast their votes in the assembly elections on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Saturday.

All arrangements have been made for a smooth and fair counting process. About 5,000 employees including counting observers, counting assistants, micro observers, statistical staff and other support personnel have been deployed and trained for the counting process. Voter slips of 5 VVPATs in each assembly constituency will be counted randomly.

CEO added that the returning officers of all 70 assembly constituencies have completed the scrutiny of election documents including Form 17C, Presiding Officers' Diary etc. in the presence of general observers, candidates and their agents. During the scrutiny process, all documents related to the election were found in perfect order.

According to her, transparency and fairness were ensured in the electoral process with the presence of observers, candidates, and representatives. There was no need for re-polling on polling day, as no complaints were received from any candidate during the scrutiny.

A three-tier security has been deployed around the clock to ensure the security of EVMs and VVPATs, with the innermost perimeter being guarded by Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) and the outermost perimeter being guarded by State Armed Police. CCTV camera coverage is being done with continuous monitoring of the sealed doors of the strong rooms and corridors. The strong rooms have a single entry and exit point and a double lock system.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer's office, mandatory videography is being done during the opening and closing of the strong rooms. Logbooks are being maintained for recording the visits of authorised officers (General Observer, DEO or DCP) under videography. An operational control room has been set up adjacent to the strong room.

The CEO also stated that the agents and representatives of contesting candidates are allowed to closely monitor the security arrangements of these strong rooms around the clock through CCTV feed. Proper arrangements have been made for their comfortable stay at the strong room locations.