Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Modi Urges Voters Not To Tolerate AAPda, Give BJP A Chance

New Delhi: Sounding the bugle for the Delhi Assembly Elections from the Parivartan rally in Rohini, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sledgehammered the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party government by raising the slogan "We will not tolerate AAPda (disaster), we will change it".

In his 48-minute speech, Modi appealed to the people of Delhi to give BJP a chance to set the development juggernaut rolling. Starting his address with the development works in Delhi, Modi said, "I came after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating schemes worth thousands of crores related to the development of Delhi. The enthusiasm and excitement of the people of Delhi is amazing."

Describing 2025 as a crucial phase for the next phase of India's development, he said India will become the third-largest economic power in the world in the next 25 years. To make Delhi the capital of developed India, it is necessary to give BJP a chance to rule Delhi. "The state government that Delhi has seen in the last 10 years is no less than a disaster. Now Delhi wants the flow of development. Only one voice is echoing in Delhi, 'We will not tolerate disaster, we will change'," he said.

Laying out the saffron party's roadmap, Modi said the Centre has given more than Rs 75,000 crore for the development of Delhi. BJP will make Delhi the centre of the new economy, which will provide better opportunities to the poor and middle-class people. He called upon the party workers to go among the people and explain BJP's development roadmap.

"All big works to modernise Delhi are being done by the central government. The BJP government will take Delhi out of slums and towards Swabhiman Apartments," he said.

Censuring the AAP, he said Delhi proved to be a disaster in the decadal reign of the AAP which ignored the interests of the public and kept the development plans limited to papers only. "When the people of Delhi were worried about medicines during Covid-19, the AAP government was building Sheeshmahal. The people of Delhi have seen how this government has failed in the field of water, electricity, health and transport," Modi said.

Modi said the central sector schemes are for women and youth as the BJP became the first choice of women and daughters. Citing Ayushman Bharat and other welfare schemes, he accused the AAP government of preventing them from being implemented in Delhi. "This disastrous government did not implement the Ayushman Bharat. This raises questions of policy, intention and integrity in politics," he said.

Exuding confidence that the people of Delhi will give BJP a chance, he said, "Delhi has seen the success of BJP in North East, South, Haryana and Maharashtra. I am confident that the lotus will bloom in Delhi Assembly too".

A large crowd heard Modi at the rally, which BJP termed as an important part of its election strategy. Modi's address can prove to be a big electoral gamble for the party.