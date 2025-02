ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Full Result: List Of Winners In All 70 Constituencies

New Delhi: The BJP is set to form the government in Delhi after more than 26 years, with the latest numbers showing the saffron party winning or leading in at least 48 of the 70 assembly seats and AAP in 21.

The counting of votes for the Feb 5 Assembly Elections took place on Saturday. As results trickled in, BJP was leading from the word go and continued its dominance throughout the day, easily crossing the magic figure of 36 in the 70-seat Assembly.

AAP supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat and congratulated BJP for the win. Apart from his party losing the polls, Kejriwal suffered a personal defeat in New Delhi constituency where he lost to BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma by a margin of 4049 votes.

Former deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia conceded defeat in Jangpura and expressed hope that the BJP would work for the welfare of the people in the area.