Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Can BJP Break The 27-Year Jinx?

New Delhi: Delhi is gearing up for a fierce political contest as it is set to go to polls on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. The race for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly has traditionally been dominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since its meteoric rise in 2013, leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) searching for ways to break its 27-year-long losing streak in the national capital.

The countdown has begun, and the outcome of this election will shape the destiny of the capital for the next five years. The 70-member assembly is in the spotlight, as the BJP which has been out of power for 27 years, is gearing up for a final push to regain its foothold in the city. But can the BJP break the AAP juggernaut? Despite lacking clarity on CM candidate, the BJP is betting big on its strong organisational presence and voter dissatisfaction with AAP's unfulfilled promises, hoping the alleged liquor policy scam would tarnish Kejriwal’s image.

BJP’s Long Road Back

RP Singh, a prominent BJP leader, spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat about the party's long absence from power in Delhi. His frustration with AAP’s strategies is palpable. According to Singh, the BJP had a strong showing in 2013, securing 32 seats, but it was AAP’s strategic alliance with the Congress that paved the way for their success. "AAP used the anti-corruption narrative, and with the backing of Anna Hazare, they managed to win in 2015," Singh explained. But the BJP leader claims the party's foundation cracked when AAP, in its subsequent tenure, employed 'freebie politics' to win over voters.

Singh continued, “In 2020, they promised free water, free electricity, and good schools. Yet, in the last five years, people have seen through the narrative. The water is dirty, electricity bills remain high, and buses are nowhere to be found.”

Singh didn't mince his words about Kejriwal's alleged corruption, pointing fingers at the former CM’s 33-crore splurge on what he calls a 'personal house', questioning the accountability of the AAP government. Singh also hinted at what he views as AAP's 'real' agenda: "They used the excise policy to fund elections in Goa, which is a clear case of misuse of power."

Modi’s ‘Aapda’ (Disaster) Call: Will the PM’s Charm Work?

Addressing a rally in the capital's Rohini area last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined a fresh slogan: "Aapda nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge" (We will not tolerate this disaster, we will bring change). His words resonated with BJP supporters who believe that Kejriwal's government has failed to live up to expectations. According to the PM, Delhi needs a fresh change in leadership, one that can bring tangible improvements and not hollow promises.

The BJP has faced a tough fight in the city, but Modi’s leadership has provided some respite. "Every Purvanchali, every Punjabi, every community’s vote is going to Modi ji," BJP leader Ravi Kishan told ETV Bharat. He insists that after years of “lies and broken trust,” the people of Delhi want a change, and this time, the BJP is ready to serve the poor.

Minister Satish Chandra Dubey confidently stated, "The BJP will form the government in Delhi, as the people feel cheated by AAP. Under Modi ji's leadership, Delhi will see development with a double engine government."

BJP’s Vote Share: Stubborn But Struggling

While the BJP has not been able to form government in Delhi since 1998, its vote share has remained surprisingly resilient. In the 2015 election, despite winning just three seats, the BJP secured 32.19% of the vote. In 2020, it managed 38.51% of the vote share but was again limited to a paltry eight seats. BJP’s struggle to convert its votes into seats, however, may have found a silver lining in the 2024 Lok Sabha results, where the party secured all seven seats in Delhi.

Congress leader Udit Raj sees this as a sign of BJP’s national appeal. "In Delhi, BJP faces demographic challenges. The Vaishya and Punjabi base that traditionally supported the party has been overtaken by a more diverse population, with many coming from UP, Bihar and Rajasthan," he pointed out.

Raj attributes AAP’s success to its ability to cater to the personal needs of migrants, such as free electricity, water, and bus rides. While BJP’s appeal remains strong nationally, Delhi’s local elections are a different beast altogether.