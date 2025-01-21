ETV Bharat / bharat

Free Education From KG To PG, Rs 1,000 Stipend For SC Students: BJP Releases Part II Of Sankalp Patra

BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri with Delhi party President Virendra Sachdeva during the launch of the second part of the party's 'Sankalp Patra' ( PTI )

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Tuesday unveiled the second part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Thakur announced several ambitious schemes, including free education for needy students from kindergarten to postgraduate level in government institutions. The manifesto also promises a financial boost for students preparing for competitive exams like the UPSC Civil Services and State PCS, offering Rs 15,000 for up to two attempts.

Under the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stipend Scheme, students from the Scheduled Caste community pursuing technical courses in ITIs and polytechnic skill centres will receive stipends of Rs 1,000 every month.

The BJP has also proposed the formation of an Auto-Taxi Driver Welfare Board, promising Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh accident insurance for drivers. Similarly, a welfare board for domestic workers is on the cards, with the same insurance benefits.

The former union minister also announced that if voted to power in the national capital, the BJP will form an SIT to investigate the AAP government's irregularities and scams.