Delhi Election Results 2025: Two Ministers Of Atishi Cabinet Hit Hat Tricks; Saurabh Bharadwaj Loses

New Delhi: In the Delhi Assembly Election results, many ministers and big faces of the Aam Aadmi Party including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have suffered defeat. Former chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was defeated by Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi assembly constituency while former minister Manish Sisodia lost to BJP candidate Tarwinder Singh Marwah in Jangpura seat.

Though some main leaders of the AAP suffered defeat, CM Atishi and a few of her ministers won the election. Among them, two ministers hit hat tricks. Kailash Gehlot, who resigned from the Atishi ministry towards the end of last year, contested on the BJP ticket and won this election.

CM Atishi won: Chief Minister Atishi, one of the big faces of the AAP government, has won the election from Kalkaji seat by a thin margin of 3,500 votes. She defeated BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri. Alka Lamba was the candidate from Congress here. Atishi's victory offered some relief to AAP which is bogged down due to the defeat of its top leaders including Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Saurabh Bhardwaj lost: AAP national chief spokesperson and cabinet minister Saurabh Bhardwaj lost to BJP candidate Shikha Rai in the Greater Kailash assembly seat in the current election. Bharadwaj lost the election by a slim margin of 3,139 votes. Congress's Garvit Singhvi contested the election here. Bharadwaj has earlier hit a hattrick by winning from this segment in 2013, 2015 and 2020. In the 2020 assembly election, Bharadwaj defeated Shikha Roy, who emerged victorious over him this time.

Imran Hussain hits hat trick: Aam Aadmi Party candidate and cabinet minister Imran Hussain hit a hattrick from the Ballimaran seat. Imran Hussain defeated BJP candidate Kamal Bagri by about 29,823 votes. In this segment, Congress candidate Harun Yusuf came in third place. A key constituency in old Delhi, Ballimaran has gone once again to AAP just like Chandni Chowk seat. Imran Hussain has been serving as the Minister of Food & Supply in CM Atishi's cabinet.