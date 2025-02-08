On the early trends in the Assembly Election Results, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, "Early trends are as per our expectation but we will wait for the results. Our party workers have worked hard. This victory will be the victory of our top leadership. We have contested the election based on the issues of Delhi - but Arvind Kejriwal tried to deviate from the issues... The central leadership will decide the CM face..."
Delhi Assembly Election Results Live | Atishi, Kejriwal Trail; BJP Takes Lead In Early Trends
Published : Feb 8, 2025, 6:38 AM IST|
Updated : Feb 8, 2025, 9:38 AM IST
The BJP was leading according to early trends as counting of votes for Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies is underway amid tight security at 19 locations across the national capital on Saturday.
Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz said 5,000 personnel, including supervisors and assistants, micro-observers, and support staff trained for the process, had been deployed for the exercise.
According to the Conduct of Election Rules, postal ballots were counted first followed by counting of votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs).
Since 2019, VVPAT (voter-verifiable paper audit trail) slips from five randomly selected polling stations per assembly constituency are matched with the EVM count for greater transparency.
Delhi, with 1.55 crore eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the February 5 election.
A three-tier security arrangement with 10,000 police personnel, including two companies of paramilitary forces at each centre, has been put in place.
The results will reveal if AAP's political dominance in Delhi remains intact or is dented enough by the BJP for the saffron party to return to power for the first time since 1998.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has dominated Delhi's political map since 2015, routing both the BJP and the Congress in the assembly polls held that year by winning 67 of the 70 seats.
It returned to power in 2020 with 62 seats.
An AAP victory will re-establish Kejriwal's dominance in Delhi and enhance his political stature nationally.
However, a win for the BJP will not only return the saffron party to power in the national capital after more than 26 years but also break AAP and Kejriwal's grip on Delhi.
The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013, is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.
LIVE FEED
Delhi Assembly Election Results Live | 'Early Trends Are As Per Our Expectation,' Says Delhi BJP Chief
-
#WATCH | Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva says, "Early trends are as per our expectation but we will wait for the results. Our party workers have worked hard. This victory will be the victory of our top leadership. We have contested the election based on the issues of Delhi… https://t.co/IBA1MgwHtJ pic.twitter.com/LjsT9t7s5u— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025
Delhi Assembly Election Results Live | Arvind Kejriwal Trails In Fight For New Delhi Seat
Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was trailing in the New Delhi Assembly Segment from where he was seeking re-election. His rival from the saffron party, Parvesh Verma surged ahead of him in the early round, when postal votes were counted.
The segment which saw a clash of three heavyweight candidates including Kejriwal has drawn nationwide attention.
Kejriwal, the face of AAP, is pitted against Verma. The BJP nominee is a former Parliamentarian who has been a member of Lok Sabha representing West Delhi, twice. Read More
Delhi Assembly Election Results Live | BJP leading in 30 seats, show early TV trends; AAP ahead in 22, Congress 1
The BJP was leading in 30 seats while AAP was ahead in 22 and the Congress one, as counting of votes continued for the assembly election in Delhi.
According to the latest trends being run by television channels, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is pitted against the BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat, was trailing.
In the Kalkaji seat, Chief Minister Atishi was trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.
Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was also trailing in Jangpura.
The BJP's Karawal Nagar candidate Kapil Mishra was leading while AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj was ahead in the Greater Kailash seat.
The results will reveal if AAP's political dominance in Delhi remains intact or is dented enough by the BJP for the saffron party to return to power for the first time since 1998.
The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013, is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.
Delhi, with 1.55 crore eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the February 5 election.
Delhi Assembly Election Results Live | Atishi Trails In Kalkaji
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi was trailing, according to the early trends of the counting.
The Kalkaji constituency witnessing a three-way battle with the incumbent Chief Minister in the race. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba are the other two challengers in the fray. Bidhuri is a former MP and lawyer. Lamba is leading All India Mahila Congress.
Bidhuri is leading in the first round of postal vote counting. The counting for the Delhi Assembly Election began at 8 am. Currently, the postal votes were being counted while the counting of the Electronic Voting Machine votes have also begun simultaneously.
The seat has been with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party since 2015. Read more
Delhi Assembly Election Results Live | BJP Leads In Early Trends
BJP is leading in 28 seats, AAP in 17 and Congress in 1 seat as per early trends.
Counting Of Postal Votes Begin In All 19 Centres
Postal ballots were taken up for counting at 8 am. The ballots include votes cast by government officials on election duty, and service voters. Ballots of Senior citizens and differently-abled voters who chose postal voting are also added to this count.
At around 8.30 am, the counting of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will begin.
Counting began in all the 19 counting stations that were spread across 11 districts of the city. Shahdara, Central Delhi, East, South, and Southwest districts have one counting station each. The North, West, Northeast, and Southeast districts have two counting stations each, while the New Delhi and Northwest districts have three counting stations each.
A total of 5,000 personnel, including counting supervisors, counting assistants, micro-observers, and support staff have been trained for the counting process, an election official said. The counting process will also include a random selection of five VVPATs (voter verifiable paper audit trails) in each assembly constituency and it will be tallied with the EVM vote count.
A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place with 10,000 police personnel. The numbers include two paramilitary companies at each counting centre.
Delhi Assembly Election Results Live | Atishi Confident Of AAP's Victory, Backs Kejriwal For Fourth Term
Delhi CM and AAP candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi, stated that the election was a battle between good and evil. Expressing confidence ion the people of Delhi, she affirmed their support for AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. She emphasised the Kejriwal would secure a fourth term as Chief Minister, highlighting the party's commitment to governance.
-
#WATCH | Delhi CM Atishi and AAP candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi says, "This was not an ordinary election but a fight between good and evil. I am confident that the people of Delhi will stand with the good, AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. He will become the CM for the fourth time..." pic.twitter.com/Bv9UQLWNCB— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025
Delhi Assembly Election Results Live | Confident That People Of Delhi Will Decide Against Corruption: Delhi BJP Chief
Ahead of the counting of votes, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said: "All our party workers have worked hard, and I am a very hopeful person. I am confident that people of Delhi will decide against corruption and salute PM Modi's leadership."
-
VIDEO | Delhi Election Results 2025: Ahead of counting of votes, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva (@Virend_Sachdeva) says: "All our party workers have worked hard, and I am a very hopeful person. I am confident that people of Delhi will decide against corruption and salute to PM… pic.twitter.com/LGCcRYk3fw— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2025
'Delhi Has Made Up Its Mind To Form Double-Engine Govt,' Says BJP Candidate Dushyant Gautam
BJP candidate from Karol Bagh seat Dushyant Gautam says, "Delhi has made up its mind to form a double-engine government...The people should get all the facilities. The politics of corruption and lies was going on in Delhi. Today, Delhi will be free from such politics..."
-
#WATCH | #DelhiAssemblyElection2025 | BJP candidate from Karol Bagh seat Dushyant Gautam says, "Delhi has made up its mind to form a double-engine government...The people should get all the facilities. The politics of corruption and lies was going on in Delhi. Today, Delhi will… pic.twitter.com/WhXhG1p6qu— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025
Delhi Assembly Poll Results Live | Congress Wants To Resume Work On Development That Stopped 10 Years Ago: Alka Lamba
Ahead of the counting of votes, Congress leader Alka Lamba said: "I am very confident that Delhi wants change, and this change is going to happen today. Congress wants to resume work on development that stopped 10 years ago..."
-
VIDEO | Delhi Election Results 2025: Ahead of counting of votes, Congress leader Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) says: "I am very confident that Delhi wants change, and this change is going to happen today. Congress wants to resume work on development that stopped 10 years ago..."… pic.twitter.com/E7x7PMfxM4— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2025
Delhi Assembly Poll Results Live | Confident That The AAP Government Will Be Formed : Manish Sisodia
AAP candidate from Jangpura constituency, Manish Sisodia says, "We are confident that the (AAP) government will be formed. We have to do a lot more work for Delhi and the education of children."
-
#WATCH | #DelhiAssemblyElection2025 | AAP candidate from Jangpura constituency, Manish Sisodia says, "We are confident that the (AAP) government will be formed. We have to do a lot more work for Delhi and the education of children." pic.twitter.com/UeGwscsh7Q— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025
Delhi Assembly Polls Results Live | Security In place Ahead Of Vote Counting
A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place for the 19 counting centres across Delhi ahead of the vote counting for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, officials confirmed.
Visuals showed security personnel deployed outside various counting centres in Delhi.The security setup includes two companies of paramilitary forces alongside Delhi Police personnel, ensuring a robust security cover. Special Commissioner of Police, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, said that strict measures have been taken to maintain law and order during the counting process.To eliminate any potential threats, Delhi Police has already conducted anti-sabotage checks at all counting centres. In addition, a traffic management plan has been devised to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the city during the crucial counting period.
