Delhi Assembly Election Results Live | Atishi, Kejriwal Trail; BJP Takes Lead In Early Trends

Delhi Assembly Election Results Live | BJP leading in 30 seats, show early TV trends; AAP ahead in 22, Congress 1

The BJP was leading in 30 seats while AAP was ahead in 22 and the Congress one, as counting of votes continued for the assembly election in Delhi.

According to the latest trends being run by television channels, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is pitted against the BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat, was trailing.

In the Kalkaji seat, Chief Minister Atishi was trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was also trailing in Jangpura.

The BJP's Karawal Nagar candidate Kapil Mishra was leading while AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj was ahead in the Greater Kailash seat.

The results will reveal if AAP's political dominance in Delhi remains intact or is dented enough by the BJP for the saffron party to return to power for the first time since 1998.

The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013, is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.

Delhi, with 1.55 crore eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the February 5 election.