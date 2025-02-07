ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Date, Time, Top Candidates, How to Check Live Results; All You Need To Know

Delhi: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the first choice of Delhiites in the exit poll survey, all eyes are now on the counting of votes and results of the high-octane Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

The national capital saw a fierce battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP and Congress, with 699 candidates fighting for 70 assembly segments. As per official data, Delhi recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.42 percent.

Most of the exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP, while AAP is expected to fall short of majority. Congress, on the other hand, is projected to suffer yet another rout. Very few exit polls showed a close contest between the BJP and the AAP. Well, with the counting of votes set to begin Saturday morning (February 8), here is everything you need to know about Delhi Assembly Election 2025 results.

Counting Date And Time

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 will take place on February 8, 2025, from 7AM onwards. To ensure transparency and accuracy, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will oversee the entire process, and simultaneously update details on its website on a real-time basis.

Where To Check Live Results

For real-time updates on the live vote counting for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, one can follow the official website of the Election Commission of India, which will display constituency-wise results and winners.

ECI's Official Website: Visit (eci.gov.in) for real-time updates.

Viewers are advised to stay tuned to ETV Bharat (etvbharat.com) for all live updates on the Delhi Assembly Election Results.