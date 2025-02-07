Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Date, Time, Top Candidates, How to Check Live Results; All You Need To Know

Delhi: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the first choice of Delhiites in the exit poll survey, all eyes are now on the counting of votes and results of the high-octane Delhi Assembly elections 2025.
The national capital saw a fierce battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP and Congress, with 699 candidates fighting for 70 assembly segments. As per official data, Delhi recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.42 percent.
Most of the exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP, while AAP is expected to fall short of majority. Congress, on the other hand, is projected to suffer yet another rout. Very few exit polls showed a close contest between the BJP and the AAP. Well, with the counting of votes set to begin Saturday morning (February 8), here is everything you need to know about Delhi Assembly Election 2025 results.
Counting Date And Time
The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 will take place on February 8, 2025, from 7AM onwards. To ensure transparency and accuracy, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will oversee the entire process, and simultaneously update details on its website on a real-time basis.
Where To Check Live Results
For real-time updates on the live vote counting for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, one can follow the official website of the Election Commission of India, which will display constituency-wise results and winners.
ECI's Official Website: Visit (eci.gov.in) for real-time updates.
Key Seats And Candidates To Watch Out For
New Delhi Constituency: This will be the highlight of the election as AAP convenor and former CM Arvind Kejriwal faces challenges from BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, son of the late CM Sheila Dikshit.
Kalkaji Constituency: Kalkaji is under close observation as Delhi CM Atishi is battling it against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba.
Jangpura Constituency: Here, AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is contesting against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri.
Malviya Nagar Constituency: The segment witnessed fierce battle between AAP’s three-time MLA Somnath Bharti, and his rivals, Satish Upadhyay of BJP and Jitendra Kumar Kochar from Congress.
Patparganj Constituency: Patparganj seat, held by Manish Sisodia previously, has traditionally been an AAP stronghold. This time, AAP's Awadh Ojha is contesting against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress' Anil Chaudhary.
Babarpur Constituency: BJP's Anil Kumar Vashisht's battle is against Congress' Mohammad Ishraq Khan, former MLA from Seelampur, and AAP's Gopal Rai who is eying a hattrick.
Okhla Constituency: AAP's Amanatullah Khan is contesting for a third consecutive term in Okhla, facing Congress' Ariba Khan, BJP's Manish Chaudhary and AIMIM's Shifa Ur Rehman Khan.
