New Delhi: As early trends in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025 indicate a strong lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Social activist Anna Hazare criticised Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their alleged controversies, particularly the liquor policy for the party's downfall.

Hazare blamed AAP's loss on its failure to focus on the 'character' of political candidates. He said that the party got tangled in liquor and money, leading to Kejriwal's damaged image and a reduction in support.

Delhi Election Result 2025: Anna Hazare Blames AAP's Liquor Policy For Setback As BJP Leads (PTI)

Hazare emphasised that political candidates must possess good character and maintain an untarnished image. "While AAP talks about character, it got involved in liquor, and that dented Kejriwal's image," he said. Hazare also underscored the importance of proving one's innocence when faced with allegations, adding, "The truth will remain the truth."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) trends at 1.02 pm showed BJP leading in 47 seats, while AAP led in 23. In New Delhi, Kejriwal was trailing behind BJP's Parvesh Verma. Hazare claimed Kejriwal's involvement in the liquor controversy, which introduced a 'Buy 1 Get 1 free' offer on liquor, contributed to his negative image. The BVJP accused AAP of turning Delhi into a 'city of drunkards'.

Hazare, who had distanced himself from AAP after their alleged missteps, warned Kejriwal's path of selfishness was leading the party toward downfall.