Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Women, Muslim Legislators Drop, Sikhs Rise

New Delhi: The recently concluded Delhi Assembly Election has not only thrown surprises by voting out the incumbency but the eighth Delhi Assembly will a shift in the gender and religion of the legislators.

This time, the number of Muslim and women MLAs has decreased while the representation of Sikh MLAs has increased. Four of BJP's 48 MLAs are Sikh — Punardeep Singh Sahni from Chandni Chowk, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Tarvinder Singh Marwah from Jangpura, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar — while AAP's Jarnail Singh has won from Tilak Nagar for the third time.

Staging a poor show, only five women have been elected to the House — AAP's Atishi from Kalkaji, BJP's Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh, BJP's Neelam Pehalwan from Najafgarh, BJP's Shikha Roy from Greater Kailash and BJP's Poonam Sharma from Wazirpur.

In the 2020 assembly election, seven women — Rakhi Birlan from Mangolpuri, Vandana Kumari from Shalimar, Preeti Tomar from Trinagar, Dhanwati Chandela from Rajouri Garden, Rajkumari Dhillon from Hari Nagar, Bhavana Gaur from Palam and Atishi from Kalkaji — made it to the assembly.