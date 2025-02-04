ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Books CM Atishi For MCC 'Violation'

FIR filed against AAP's Atishi for violating MCC and obstructing police duty at Fateh Singh Marg.

FIR filed against AAP's Atishi for violating MCC and obstructing police duty at Fateh Singh Marg.
File Photo: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

New Delhi: Delhi Police registered an FIR on Tuesday against Chief Minister Atishi, the AAP candidate from Kalkaji, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing public servants on duty, an official said.

"We have registered an FIR against the Kalkaji AAP candidate at the Govindpuri Police Station under various sections and further investigation is under process," said the police officer.

He further said that action was taken as the AAP candidate was found at Fateh Singh Marg along with 50-70 supporters and 10 vehicles. Police instructed them to vacate the area as per MCC guidelines. But they obstructed an officer from doing his duties, he said.

In a post on X, Atishi hit out at the Election Commission, alleging BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and members of his family were openly resorting to "hooliganism" but no action was taken, while a case was registered against her.

New Delhi: Delhi Police registered an FIR on Tuesday against Chief Minister Atishi, the AAP candidate from Kalkaji, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing public servants on duty, an official said.

"We have registered an FIR against the Kalkaji AAP candidate at the Govindpuri Police Station under various sections and further investigation is under process," said the police officer.

He further said that action was taken as the AAP candidate was found at Fateh Singh Marg along with 50-70 supporters and 10 vehicles. Police instructed them to vacate the area as per MCC guidelines. But they obstructed an officer from doing his duties, he said.

In a post on X, Atishi hit out at the Election Commission, alleging BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and members of his family were openly resorting to "hooliganism" but no action was taken, while a case was registered against her.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MODEL CODE OF CONDUCTMCC VIOLATIONCM ATISHI BOOKED FOR MCC VIOLATIONDELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.