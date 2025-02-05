Delhi Assembly Election 2025 LIVE: Voting Begins For High-Stakes Battle; Will AAP Retain Power Or Will Delhi Witness Political Shift? 1.55 Crore Voters To Decide

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Security Tightened Across Delhi As Voting Set To Begin

Security has been heightened across polling stations in Delhi as the city prepares for the Assembly Election 2025. With voting set to begin at 7 am, security personnel have been deployed, and polling officers have taken their positions at designated booths.

Over 30,000 police personnel and 220 companies of paramilitary forces have been stationed across the capital to ensure smooth and secure polling.