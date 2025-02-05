Congress candidate from Kalkaji, Alka Lamba, cast er vote at a polling station in Madipur as voting continues for the Delhi Assembly Eelection 2025. Kalkaji is a key battleground where Delhi CM Atishi (AAP) and former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri are also contesting.
Delhi Assembly Election 2025 LIVE: Voting Begins For High-Stakes Battle; Will AAP Retain Power Or Will Delhi Witness Political Shift? 1.55 Crore Voters To Decide
Published : Feb 5, 2025, 6:47 AM IST|
Updated : Feb 5, 2025, 7:38 AM IST
The stage is set for the much-anticipated Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, as voting begins today across all 70 constituencies in the national capital. The polling process will commence at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with over 1.55 crore registered voters expected to cast their ballots. The elections will determine the composition of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, with results set to be announced on February 8.
The contest is primarily a three-way battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. AAP, led by Atishi after Arvind Kejriwal's resignation in September 2024 due to corruption allegations, is eyeing a third consecutive term, highlighting its governance and welfare schemes.
The BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for over 25 years, has aggressively campaigned, hoping to reclaim the capital.
Meanwhile, Congress, once dominant in Delhi politics, seeks a revival after failing to win a singe seat in the last two elections.
High-profile candidates include Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Parvesh Verma (BJP), and Sandeep Dikshit (Congress), who are contesting from the New Delhi seat. With 13,766 polling stations set up, authorities have urged voters to participate in the democratic process.
LIVE FEED
Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Congress' Kalkaji Candidate Alka Lamba Cast Her Vote In Madipur
-
#WATCH | #DelhiElection2025 | Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat Alka Lamba casts her vote at a polling station in Madipur— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025
Delhi CM Atishi is AAP's candidate from Kalkaji seat, BJP has fielded its former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from this seat. pic.twitter.com/BojuKsQnXw
Delhi Assembly Election 2025: BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Cast Voter, Urges Public Support For Development
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva cast his vote for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025. Afte voting, he said, "Today, the people of Delhi are voting for a developed national capital." He urged voters to support a party that works in coordination with the Central government and does not engage in conflicts with it, emphasising the importance of progress and development in the capital.
-
#WATCH | #DelhiElection2025 | After casting his vote, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva says "Today the people of Delhi are voting for a developed national capital and I appeal to the public to come out and cast their votes for a party that does not fight with the Centre and… pic.twitter.com/4rfXqWFWro— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025
Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Congress Candidate Sandeep Dikshit Votes In New Delhi Constituency
Congress candidate from the New Delhi Constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, cast his vote on Wednesday as polling continues across all 70 constituencies in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025.
-
Congress candidate from New Delhi constituency, Sandeep Dikshit shows his inked finger after casting his vote for #DelhiAssemblyElection2025 pic.twitter.com/9lcqmXD7zZ— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025
Delhi Assembly Election 2025: AAP's Manish Sisodia Offers Prayers AT Kalkaji Temple
AAP leader and Jangpura MLA candidate Manish Sisodia visited Kalkaji Temple to offer prayers as polling across all 70 constituencies began at 7 am on Wednesday.
-
#WATCH | #DelhiElection2025: AAP leader and MLA candidate from Jangpura constituency, Manish Sisodia offers prayers at Kalkaji Temple. pic.twitter.com/jiGwa4pza0— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025
Delhi Assembly Election 2025: PM Modi Urges Voters To Particiapte In Elections Enthusiastically
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Delhi voters to participate actively in the Assembly Election 2025, as polling is being held across all 70 constituencies on Wednesday. In a tweet, PM Modi called the election a 'festival of democracy' and encouraged citizens to cast their valuable votes with enthusiasm. He also extended special wishes to first-time voters, emphasising their role in shaping the future of democracy.
-
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में आज सभी सीटों के लिए वोट डाले जाएंगे। यहां के मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव में पूरे उत्साह के साथ हिस्सा लें और अपना कीमती वोट जरूर डालें। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट देने जा रहे सभी युवा साथियों को मेरी विशेष शुभकामनाएं। याद रखना है-…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2025
Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Voting Begins Across 70 CConstituencies, 699 Candidates In Fray
Polling is underway across all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi as voters participate in a single-phase election to decide the national capital's political future. A total of 600 candidates are contesting in this high-stakes battle.
Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Security Tightened Across Delhi As Voting Set To Begin
Security has been heightened across polling stations in Delhi as the city prepares for the Assembly Election 2025. With voting set to begin at 7 am, security personnel have been deployed, and polling officers have taken their positions at designated booths.
Over 30,000 police personnel and 220 companies of paramilitary forces have been stationed across the capital to ensure smooth and secure polling.
Delhi Assembly Election 2025: FIR Against Kejriwal Over 'Poison In Yamuna' Remark
A case was registered against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday in Haryana's Kurukshetra district over his 'poison in Yamuna' remark a day before Delhi polls. The FIR, lodges at Shahabad police station on a complaint by advocate Jagmohan Manchanda, names Kejriwal and other unknown AAP members.
The BJP has slammed Kejriwal for spreading fear among citizens. Charges under Sections 192, 196 (1), and 299 of the BNS have been invokes, alleging provocative statements against Haryana, its government, and the BJP.
Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Mock Polling Begins At Nirman Bhawan
Mock polling is underway at a polling booth in Nirman Bhawan, under the New Delhi assembly constituency, as part of final preparations for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025.
Polling across all 70 constituencies of Delhi is set to begin at 7 AM, with election officials conducting trial runs to ensure a smooth voting process.
-
#WATCH | Delhi: Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Nirman Bhawan under the New Delhi Assembly constituency.— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025
Polling on all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi will begin at 7 am. #DelhiAssemblyElections2025 pic.twitter.com/loWFpo8iPH
