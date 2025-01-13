BJP Banks On Modi's Charm Offensive, AAP On Kejriwal's Image To Lap Up Support

New Delhi: As the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) gear up for poll battle in the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections, both the parties bank on the leadership of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal to tide respective parties to sail through the battle of ballots in the national capital. The battle lines are drawn as the BJP is devising a multi-pronged strategy to challenge AAP's stronghold and end the party's long losing streak in Delhi as the national capital gears up for elections on February 5.

The competition between the AAP and the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections appears to be no longer limited to policy and development issues, but it has turned out to be a major leadership war. In Delhi, the BJP is banking on the charm offensive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AAP on the other hand has made former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal its face.

As usual, Prime Minister Modi whose stature is larger than any other leader emerged as the shit anchor to ensure his party's win in Delhi assembly polls. Under his leadership, the BJP got landslide victories in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Modi's image is strong across the country and he has a large number of supporters in Delhi too.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP is claiming success in implementing central government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana and other schemes for the people of Delhi. The Delhi unit of BJP seems to be banking on Modi's popularity and the schemes launched by him.

No CM face for BJP

Aam Aadmi Party is continuously attacking the BJP due to the lack of its CM face. According to the party, if BJP contests elections only in the face of Modi, then it will face loss. The ruling party is projecting works done by Kejriwal's government on sectors such as education, health, and electricity, water which are major topics of discussion among people. By contesting elections projecting the face of Modi, the BJP cannot present its position on these issues correctly. By presenting Modi's face, the BJP has not been able to present any local candidate for the post of Chief Minister. This is becoming a big opportunity for Aam Aadmi Party to attack and question BJP's strategy.



Kejriwal's face for local connect

Kejriwal has already created his image as the Chief Minister of Delhi during his tenure. According to AAP, he has done well in addressing civic issues. The party is projecting Kejriwal's 'simplicity' and 'good image' to lap up support. According to party leaders, his honesty and reformative policies have established him as a trustworthy leader, which is a big advantage for Aam Aadmi Party. Under Kejriwal's leadership, the Aam Aadmi Party has put the BJP and the Modi government in the dock, especially against the allegations made by the BJP on the Chief Minister's residence, sources said. Through this, the Aam Aadmi Party has presented itself as a party fighting for the interests of the people of Delhi.

Speaking on the issue, Manoj Kumar Jha, a political analyst, said, "BJP has contested assembly elections in many states without a chief ministerial face and has achieved success. Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, where the party contested elections without a CM face, won by contesting on the face of PM Modi. BJP is adopting the same method in Delhi elections because BJP does not have any leader in Delhi who can compete with Arvind Kejriwal. If the BJP presents a local leader as the Chief Minister, then voters will start comparing him with Arvind Kejriwal. This can cause political loss to the BJP. At the same time, PM Modi's face is more credible than Arvind Kejriwal, so BJP is contesting elections on his face."

Modi bigger than Kejriwal, BJP may announce free schemes

Arvind Kejriwal's popularity is limited in comparison to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a far more popular leader. Modi's national and international identity can be a challenge for the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP has been constantly cornering Kejriwal on the issues of corruption, breach of promises, insult to Purvanchalis, poor condition of Delhi, drinking water problem and pollution.

BJP can also announce free schemes for the people of Delhi in its manifesto this time. According to IANS, the BJP can announce free electricity up to 300 units per month for consumers in Delhi. Also, 500 units of free electricity can be announced for religious places. Apart from this, a special scheme for women can be announced in Delhi just like the Ladli Behna Yojana. At the same time, the BJP can also promise free clean water through the pipeline.

AAP has announced many big schemes to woo women, elderly people and auto drivers in Delhi. The proposed schemes include Sanjeevani Yojana for the elderly, insurance of Rs 2,100 for women, insurance of Rs 10 lakh for auto drivers, and salary of Rs 18,000 for priests and elderly women.