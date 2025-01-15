Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Files Nomination From New Delhi Constituency

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday filed his nomination for the New Delhi constituency for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.
Kejriwal is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party's Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, this time.
The AAP leader took to his X handle and stated, "Filed my nomination today from New Delhi. The love and blessings given by the people of Delhi in the last 10 years have given me the strength and inspiration to work with full dedication and spirit of service."
Exuding his confidence towards the people of the national capital, he said, "I have full faith that the people of Delhi will choose the politics of work this time too."
आज मैं अपना नामांकन भरने जा रहा हूँ।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 15, 2025
पूरी दिल्ली से मेरी कई माँ बहनें मुझे आशीर्वाद देने मेरे साथ जाएँगी।
नामांकन के पहले प्रभु का आशीर्वाद लेने बाल्मीकि मंदिर और हनुमान मंदिर जाऊँगा।
Before filing the nomination papers, the AAP convenor, accompanied by his wife Sunita, offered prayers at Hanuman and Valmiki temples. Thereafter, he led a 'padyatra' from the AAP office to the New Delhi district magistrate's office, where he filed his nomination.
Along with him, AAP leader Satyendra Jain will also file his nomination from the Shakur Basti constituency on the same day. Earlier on Tuesday, several tall leaders belonging to AAP had filed nominations, including Chief Minister Atishi. On the other hand, Congress leaders Alka Lamba and Somnatha Bharti also filed their nominations.
Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 5, and the counting will be taken up on February 8.
