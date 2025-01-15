ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Files Nomination From New Delhi Constituency

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday filed his nomination for the New Delhi constituency for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Kejriwal is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party's Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, this time.

The AAP leader took to his X handle and stated, "Filed my nomination today from New Delhi. The love and blessings given by the people of Delhi in the last 10 years have given me the strength and inspiration to work with full dedication and spirit of service."

Exuding his confidence towards the people of the national capital, he said, "I have full faith that the people of Delhi will choose the politics of work this time too."